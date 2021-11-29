Fill out your collection: Cyber Monday PS5 games under $40 include Far Cry 6, Deathloop, and more

Up until very recently, PS5 titles were almost all exclusively north of $60. The Cyber Monday PS5 deals, then, have marked a change in retailers' thinking, with some of the console's latest and greatest titles dropping at a rapid rate. So low, in fact, than a fair chunk of the console's fledgling library is now under $40. Case in point: Far Cry 6 is now $34.99 at Amazon despite only having come out a few weeks ago.

The list goes deeper. The likes of Death Stranding's Director's Cut, Deathloop, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are swinging as part of some of the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals. Alongside that trio is Guardians of the Galaxy, Demon's Souls, and Back 4 Blood, all for under $40. That not only fills out your PS5 library in a big way, it'll save you some more money so you can make the most of the Cyber Monday PS5 headset discounts and general Cyber Monday gaming deals still on offer.

Ready? Here's the only roundup you need for PS5 games under $40 this Cyber Monday:

Deathloop | $59.99 Deathloop | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Deathloop 2021's most talked-about titles and for good reason: this time loop shooter is Arkane at its head-spinning best and includes one of the best premises in all of gaming.

Far Cry 6| $59.99 Far Cry 6| $59.99 $35.00 at Amazon

Save $25 - This has been out for just weeks but that hasn't stopped Amazon from cutting the price of Ubisoft's open world shooter. Giancarlo Esposito also stars as ruthless dictator Anton Castillo.



Death Stranding Director's Cut | $49.99 Death Stranding Director's Cut | $49.99 $39.82 at Amazon

Save $10 - I've recently spent a whole lot of time reconnecting the US of A in Death Stranding and I can confidently say it's worth every cent. With the Director's Cut, you get Hideo Kojima's barnstorming epic, plus all of the PS5 upgrade's extra bells and whistles, including DualSense haptic feedback and quality of life improvements.



Sackboy: A Big Adventure| $59.99 Sackboy: A Big Adventure| $59.99 $29.83 at Amazon

Save $30 - The LittleBigPlanet mascot has found an overdue lease of life on PS5. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a wonderfully charming platformer that also excels in co-op. There's plenty of shelf life to be had here, too. Each level contains plenty of hidden collectibles and costumes to make your Sackboy stand out from the crowd.



Demon's Souls | $69.99 Demon's Souls | $69.99 $39.82 at GameStop

Save $30 - Prepare to die. Again. And again. Demon's Souls may not take any prisoners, but it's certainly one of the most beautiful showcases of what a PS5 can do. Any gaming fan owes themselves a trip down memory lane in this pre-Dark Souls quest.



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales| $49.99 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales| $49.99 $29.83 at GameStop

Save $20- The entire world has fallen in love with Miles Morales, and it was only a matter of time before the webswinger got his own game. Thankfully, Insomniac has put out a title that does Miles justice, with this new version of Spidey getting his own standalone story and Venom (no, not that one) powers.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $69.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $69.99 $26.99 at GameStop

Save $33- Guardians of the Galaxy already feels like an underappreciated gem. You can snap it up now for under $30, despite it only being released just over a month ago.



Back 4 Blood | $59.99 Back 4 Blood | $59.99 $24.99 at GameStop

Save $35- This spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead has never been cheaper and promises buckets of blood and hours of chaotic co-op fun.



Madden NFL 22| $69.99 Madden NFL 22| $69.99 $34.99 at GameStop

Save $35 - As we inch ever closer to playoff season, you're likely getting the Madden itch. If you want to duke (and juke) it out on the virtual football field, Madden 22 is down to $34.99 this Cyber Monday on PS5.



More of today's best Cyber Monday PS5 deals

While the console itself is in short supply, there are plenty of DualSense deals that are worth picking up this Cyber Monday.

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

US

The discounts keep on rolling in. The Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are a particular highlight today, while across the next-gen aisle there's plenty of Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals on offer.