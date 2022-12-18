FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT cards list with all Team Of The Tournament items

The FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT promo has landed, just in time to celebrate winners Argentina, runners-up France, and third-placed Croatia. Those three sides all score representation in the FIFA 23 World Cup Team Of The Tournament, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Ivan Perisic among those to receive special cards. Heroic Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou secures a spot too. Here we explain how the December promo works, and provide you with the complete FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT cards list.

What is the FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT?

This is the easiest promo to explain of the entire season. To commemorate the climax of the Qatar World Cup, EA dropped 14 fresh cards into packs on Friday, December 16. Two Paris St Germain megastars stood out, both of whom appeared in the final: victor Lionel Messi (CF, 94) and runner-up Kylian Mbappe (LW, 93). Each was joined by an international team-mate. Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister (CM, 86) earned his first special of the season. Milan rock Theo Hernandez (LB, 89) made the cut too, although he'd also appeared in the FIFA 23 Out Of Position promo.

While most considered Jude Bellingham to be England’s best player in Qatar, two team-mates earned TOTT recognition instead: Spurs goal machine Harry Kane (ST, 91) and Manchester City gem Phil Foden (RW, 90). Bellingham does at least have a FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms card. Items are in packs until Friday, December 23, and you can see the full FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT cards list by scrolling to the foot of this guide.

What are FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT prices like?

Mbappe and Messi both feature highly on the FIFA 23 ratings chart, and therefore come at a hefty price. Mbappe will set you back 5.7 million as of Sunday, December 18. Messi costs half that sum, but you’re still looking at a bill for 2.7 million FIFA 23 coins. Hernandez is third priciest, at 416,000.

Seeking a bargain from this campaign? Then impassable Morocco and Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (GK, 86) is your guy. He’s a solid foundation for any all-La Liga side, and can be nabbed for 13,250. If you’re looking to snap up more traditional cards at a bargain price, drop in on GR’s FIFA 23 signings guide.

Is there are a FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT SBC?

Surprisingly not, at least as of Sunday, December 18. Instead the World Cup final weekend delivered Flashback Squad Building Challenges for Mario Gotze and Cristiano Ronaldo. If a FIFA 23 World Cup Team Of The Tournament SBC drops later in the week we’ll add it here shortly afterwards.

How about a FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT Objectives challenge?

Again, nope! Mysteriously there was no FIFA 23 World Cup Team Of The Tournament Objectives challenge during the final weekend. If you’re keen on something else to do with your time in Squad Battles and FUT Friendlies, we recommended leaping into some FIFA 23 Silver Stars objectives instead. It’s one of the least sweaty ways to enjoy Ultimate Team, with not a single gold card in sight.

Are there any FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT dynamic cards?

No – all these ratings are locked in until the end of the season. We did, however, get one Qatar-based promo with dynamic cards. It’s called FIFA 23 World Cup Path To Glory, and saw players receive upgrades based on their country’s performance at the finals. You can see a full list of ratings for that one in our FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps Tokens tracker.

Is this the replacement for FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards?

Nope. The FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT end date is Friday, December 23. At that point we should see a fresh campaign land, with the focus placed back on domestic football. The two most likely promos are FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards or FIFA 23 Futmas. The first round of FIFA 23 Icon Swaps is surely imminent, too. If you need to get prepped for that one, leap over to GR’s FIFA 23 Icons and FIFA 23 Base Icons guide.

Where can I see a full FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT cards list?

The complete FIFA 23 World Cup TOTT items list, correct as of the World Cup final on Sunday, December 18, is below.