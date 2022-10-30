FIFA 23 Out Of Position cards see Mo Salah and Joao Cancelo switch roles

FIFA 23 Out Of Position brings a brand new campaign to the series. Albeit a fairly straightforward one: the clue is in the name, as FIFA 23 Ultimate Team sees certain players have their on-pitch roles changed around, alongside an attributes boost. Mo Salah and Joao Cancelo are the biggest names to receive this treatment, while there’s also an intriguing Squad Building Challenge which offers up a choice of Ross Barkley items. Below we explain how it works, and take you through the list of all FIFA 23 Out Of Position cards.

What is FIFA 23 Out Of Position?

(Image credit: EA)

This is one of the easier FIFA 23 campaigns to explain. For this year’s game, EA changed the positioning system so that you could no longer move players up and down the field (for instance CDM > CM > CAM > CF > ST). Players can now only be switched to their real-life secondary positions – unless they’ve been given a FIFA 23 Out Of Position card. These move them to new primary roles, and surprise alternate ones too. So Chelsea’s Reece James gets an 88-rated RW card, which can also be deployed at RM or ST with a Position Modifier item.

Want to use James in this usual right-back slot? Then you need his standard gold item instead. (You can see the best of those in our FIFA 23 ratings guide.)

Note that these aren’t dynamic cards, as found in the FIFA 23 OTW and FIFA 23 RTTK promos. All items are locked to their current ratings until the end of the season.

Who is in FIFA 23 Out Of Position Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Reece James isn’t the only Premier League player to score a FIFA 23 Out Of Position card. Indeed, Mo Salah is arguably the most enticing of all. Liverpool’s attacking talisman gets a 92-rated ST card which can also be utilised at LW or CF. Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo switches to CM (or CDM, or RWB) with an OVR of 90, while Fred (Manchester United, 87) and Ivan Perisic (Tottenham, 86) get fresh items too.

Away from the EPL, AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez scores the top-rated item. His 88-rated LW card can also be changed to LM, ST, or RW.

The full set of FIFA 23 Out Of Position cards, along with their possible positions, can be found at the foot of this guide.

Is there a FIFA 23 Out Of Position Team 2 leak?

(Image credit: EA)

Nope. If a FIFA 23 Out Of Position Team 2 does arrive, it’ll be on Friday, November 4 – but at this stage it looks like this is a one-week only promo. Either way, we’ll update this feature on Saturday, November 5 so you know either way. Get researching your FIFA 23 Icons in the meantime, as the first set of Icon Swaps are rumoured to be landing shortly.

What about a FIFA 23 Out Of Position SBC?

(Image credit: EA)

Yep - as of Sunday, October 30 there are two Out-Of-Position-specific FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenges, AKA SBCs. The most intriguing gives you a choice of Ross Barkley cards. The Nice man receives a new rating of 86, with one item placed at RW, and the other at ST. To score it you need to submit three squads, which will cost you around 105,000 coins in total.

The other SBC is for an 87-rated Federico Chiesa card, with the Juve wiseman newly deployed at LW. Additionally, there’s a set of in-game objectives which, when completed, earn you an 84-rated Samuel Chukwueze item. Villarreal’s Nigerian import is newly minted at LW. Need to up your play in order to complete those objectives? Use GR’s FIFA 23 skill moves guide.

Where can I see a list of all FIFA 23 Out Of Position cards?

(Image credit: EA)

The list below covers all FIFA 23 Out Of Position cards as of Sunday, October 30. We’ll give it an update on Saturday, November 5 to cover a potential Team 2, and additional SBC or Objectives rewards.