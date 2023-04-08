FIFA 23 Trophy Titans adds boosted Icon cards for Zidane, Torres and Toure

The FIFA 23 Trophy Titans promo sees another dose of originality injected into Ultimate Team. We’re already seen FIFA 23 legends boosted by the addition of World Cup Icon cards, and now the game’s greatest players get even better. Icons such as Zinedine Zidane and Heroes such as Yale Toure all receive new cards in this fresh promo, and you can even grind your way to a special Dennis Bergkamp card. How does it work? All is explained in your FIFA 23 Trophy Titans guide.

What are FIFA 23 Trophy Titans?

FIFA 23 Trophy Titans are a clever way of EA making FIFA 23 Icons and FIFA 23 Heroes even stronger. All cards in this new promo are from one of those two sets, but have incredibly OP stats. For instance, Zinedine Zidane’s Prime Icon card is rated 96. However, his Trophy Titans version gets an OVR of 97, with impressive individual numbers such as 96 Passing, 95 Dribbling, and 92 Shooting.

You’ll be forking out a fair amount to get Zidane, mind. As of Saturday, April 8, the Frenchman’s new item is selling for a cool 7.1 million FIFA 23 coins.

Who is in FIFA 23 Trophy Titans Team 1?

The FIFA 23 Trophy Titans release date of Saturday, April 8 saw 19 fresh cards from the campaign dropped into Ultimate Team. 15 of these are Icons items, while four are Heroes branded. As well as Zidane, highlights include Alessandro Del Piero (CF, Italy, 95) and Roy Keane (CM, Ireland, 93) – both massive upgrades on their FIFA 23 Base Icons cards. Yaya Toure (CDM, Ivory Coast, 90) and Landon Donovan (CF, MLS, 89) are among the Heroes standouts.

Four players get a choice of two cards. Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp gets items rated 94 or 93, while former Germany captain Philipp Lahm’s new treats are rated 93 and 92. If you’re a Fernando Torres fan you can choose between cards rated 94 or 86, while Alessandro del Piero scores items boasting 95 and 88 OVRs.

Does this mean FIFA 23 FUT Birthday is over?

Not yet. Most Ultimate Team promos come to a close as soon as the next one starts. However, this one overlaps with the most recent one – meaning there’s still time remaining on our FIFA 23 FUT Birthday token tracker. Not too long, though. If you’ve been grinding your way towards Alan Shearer or Rio Ferdinand, then the time to cash in those all-important tokens is close. FUT Birthday ends on Friday, April 14 at 6pm UK time.

Is there a FIFA 23 Trophy Titans Teams 2 leak?

In a rarity, there’s no FIFA 23 Trophy Titans Teams 2 leak, although new cards are expected throughout its first week. We’ll update this guide as and when they drop. If there is a Team 2, it’ll land at 6pm UK time on Friday, April 14. Other possibilities for that slot are a batch of re-released from campaigns such as FIFA 23 Future Stars or FIFA 23 Centurions. We’re also on the cusp of FIFA 23 TOTS (Team Of The Season) - so we may also see voting options for that campaign get underway.

If FIFA 23 Trophy Titans Teams 2 does materialise, we’ll have all the details right here on Sunday, April 16.

How do I get FIFA 23 Trophy Titans Dennis Bergkamp?

Great question. Incredibly, you can grind your way to Bergkamp’s 93-rated card without spending a single penny. These are the tasks you need to tick off to do so:

Score 5 Finesse shots with a Dutch player in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Play 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 Dutch players in your starting 11.

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 Dutch players, including Base Bergkamp, in your starting 11.

Score and Assist using Base Bergkamp in 10 Separate Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 Dutch players, including Base Bergkamp, in your starting 11.

Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 Dutch players, including Prime Bergkamp, in your starting 11.

Score and Assist using Prime Bergkamp in 20 Separate Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 Dutch players, including Prime Bergkamp, in your starting 11.

Where is the complete FIFA 23 Trophy Titans cards list?

Below is the complete FIFA 23 Trophy Titans cards list, mixing in both Heroes and Icons, and correct as of Saturday, April 8. Players marked with an asterisk have two different cards in the campaign.