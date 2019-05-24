Fancy a cheap gaming laptop? Save $170 on this Acer Nitro 5 right now

If you're on the look out for a cheap gaming machine, you should definitely consider this smashing deal: an Acer Nitro 5 laptop for gaming that's down to $629.99 over at BestBuy. This is an impulse purchase-worthy price for a competent and capable machine, that will also offer portability. It's a fine addition to your setup if you're looking for a portable companion to your 'main' machine and is well serviced by an i5-8300H processor, an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It will keep up with almost all modern games, though perhaps not at maximum settings, and give you an incredible enjoyable, and mobile, PC/laptop gaming experience.

If you've been considering a leap into PC gaming and want to dip your toe in first, then this represents one of the best options we've seen in a while.

Indeed, it might not penetrate our guide to the best gaming laptops , but it's a seriously value-busting offer that will provide an excellent first gaming PC/laptop machine and entry point into a wonderful world of gaming. However, if you lean more toward the bigger home PCs, then check out our best gaming PCs here.