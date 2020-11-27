Excellent Black Friday Razer sale features Blade laptops, Kraken headsets, and more

Razer deals are here, and they encapsulate the feeling that the only thing better about getting new gaming is getting new gaming gear cheaper than you 'should' do. Embracing the sales season Razer is running a variety of discounts and offers on its website as part of its 'Cyber Weekend' event that's going to straddle the Black Friday gaming deals and Cyber Monday deals weekend. From laptops to headsets, there's something for everyone, as we've highlighted below.

Let's cut to the chase as you'll be wondering whether there are any discounts on Razer laptops. Well, the answer to the query is yes. There's a bunch of wicked Razer gaming laptops on offer right now on offer, but the pick of the bunch for us is one with a glorious 4K screen. While the components inside won't really have you gaming at a full 4K resolution and with high, smooth frames, it's still a single-player's dream machine. I have seen these 4K screens in person and they are a sheer joy to use and immerse yourself in, almost falling into it. Razer Blades are among the very best gaming laptops going and getting up to $300 off them like you are with this deal is your best bet of ever finding a truly cheap Razer laptop.

There are also some cracking (get it?) Razer gaming peripherals on offer. And you'd be right in guessing that some sort of Kraken would be going cheaper. This time it's the Razer Kraken Ultimate, a PC headset that features RGB goodness (of course) and 50mm custom-tuned drivers supported by THX Spatial Audio to provide an awesome audio experience - all built upon the Kraken audio and build pedigree which you get by default. This is down to $99.99 from $130.

A slightly leftfield offering is the Raiju mobile controller. Mobile controllers often get laughed off but there's nothing to sneer at here with Razer's Raiju controllers having proven quality on the PS4. If you want to jump in at the deep end with cloud gaming then this is the perfect controller to do so for your mobile. It's got 31% off its price tag and is now $104.99.

And to offer you a mouse and keyboard combo you can save money on both the excellent BlackWidow Elite - which is down to $129.99 - and the equally great Mamba wireless mouse - which is down to just $69.99. The BlackWidow Elite is my favourite Razer keyboard and I use it every day for work and play - it really is one of Razer's best gaming keyboards. The Mamba is an ergonomic Razer mouse that's the ideal playmate no matter what games you prefer.

And while here are some handsome deals like these going on at Razer now, that's not all that's happening this wintertime. There's an upcoming RazerStore Live that will house product announcements, prices and promos within a live stream event, and the gaming hardware behemoth will be sporting it's very own Razer Holiday Gift Guide for gamers and non-gamers alike, to peruse for gifts this Holiday season.

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | Mercury finish | 15.6" 4K OLED | i7-10750H | RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2.300 $1,999.99 at Razer

A wonderful, wonderful laptop with a solid price cut. Razer makes some of the best in the business, and this 2070 graphics card will still do everything you need it to. The 144Hz 1080p variant is also very attractively priced at $1,799.99.

Razer Kraken Ultimate | $130 $99.99 at Razer

A terrific member of the Kraken family, the Ultimate variant has 50mm custom-tuned drivers with THX Spatial Audio to give you an unparalleled audio experience that builds on the Kraken pedigree.

Razer Raiju mobile controller | $150 $104.99 at Razer

If you're big on your xCloud gaming or are about to be and you're a fan of custom controllers, then you can't go wrong with the Razer Raiju. It's an investment to make you better at mobile games and also to ensure you enjoy them easily with its special and robust phone holder. A great deal with 31% off.

Razer Mamba wireless mouse | $100 $69.99 at Razer

A solid and reliable Razer mouse. You can squeeze 50 hours of battery out of the wireless rodent, and it's got a wonderfully ergonomic design. A great deal at not-even 70 dollars.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard | $170 $129.99 at Razer

We thought this would come down in price this Cyber Weekend, and oh boy does it come down in price. This is the keyboard I use every day for work and for gaming on my PC - I can really say that it's the best keyboard I've ever used for either - as close to a no-brainer as it gets.View Deal

If you're a fan of all things Razer, then check out our guides on Razer laptops and Razer headsets to help continue your research.