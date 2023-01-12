Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani defends Martin Scorsese’s right to call out Marvel

Martin Scorsese’s Marvel comments are still causing controversy, though one Marvel star says they still admire the director. Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani defended the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s right to say whatever he likes about superhero movies, even if he doesn’t agree with it.

"I obviously love the movies Tarantino makes or Scorsese makes," Nanjiani told Esquire (opens in new tab). "And I may disagree with Scorsese's opinion on superhero movies, but I mean, who else has earned the right to have an opinion? If Scorsese hasn't earned the right to have an opinion on movies, then none of us should have an opinion on movies. It's so strange that people get upset about it."

Scorsese has been open about his thoughts on superhero movies, comparing them to "an amusement park" in the past. He told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) back in 2019: "My concern is losing the screens to massive theme park films, which I say again, they're [their] own new art form. Cinema now is changing."

Other directors have echoed Scorsese’s comments, with both Quentin Tarantino and Francis Ford Coppola criticizing Marvel movies. Other MCU stars like Simu Liu, Robert Downey Jr., and Samuel L. Jackson have called out the comments as well.

Nanjiani played Kingo in the MCU, one of the cosmically powered Eternals in Chloé Zhao’s 2021 movie. The actor recently told Total Film in our latest issue (with Luther: The Fallen Sun on the cover) how he’d love to return to the role, but admitted he’s yet to hear from Marvel about it.

For the latest on new superhero movies, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as all of the upcoming DC movies as well.