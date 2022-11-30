Samuel L. Jackson refutes Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel "movie star" comments

Marvel actor and frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator Samuel L. Jackson has weighed in on the Pulp Fiction director's comments about superhero movies. Tarantino said on a recent podcast that it's the characters who are the real stars in Marvel movies, rather than the actors playing them.

"You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters," Tarantino told the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast (opens in new tab). "But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times…but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."

Tarantino also lamented that he feels the movies are the only things that seem to be made in Hollywood, meaning there’s "not really much room for anything else". In a recent appearance on the US talk show The View (H/T Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab)), Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU, responded to Tarantino’s comments.

"It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats," he said. "What are we talking about? That's not a big controversy for me to know that apparently, these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star."

Jackson isn’t the only actor to respond to the Marvel comments, either. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu also spoke out against them on Twitter, referencing Martin Scorsese’s anti-superhero movies opinion as well.

"If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie," the actor tweeted (opens in new tab). "I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."

