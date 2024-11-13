Netflix drops first The Night Agent season 2 trailer and release date as 2023's most-watched original thriller series returns in early 2025

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of The Night Agent.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Peter (Gabriel Basso) is back in action and the stakes are higher than ever. "It takes a certain kind of person to succeed as a night agent," a voice says over a montage of action-packed clips.

Per Netflix, the official synopsis for The Night Agent season 2 is as follows: "Peter's efforts to save the president in season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a night agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply."

Created by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T) and based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent stars Basso as FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who finds himself tangled up in a tightly woven conspiracy involving the US government, a mole, and a terrorized ex-CEO named Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan).

The Night Agent returns for Season 2 on 23 January! pic.twitter.com/jvya7y2TRENovember 13, 2024

The series was a surprise hit, garnering 168.71 million hours streamed in just six days following its March 23, 2023 premiere. Netflix renewed the series for a second season within the first week of its release, and ordered a third season ahead of the season 2 premiere.

The Night Agent season 2 hits Netflix on January 23. For more, check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue right now.