Sarah Michelle Gellar is more open than ever before to a Buffy revival – and the director of one of this year's best horror movies has already staked their claim on it

It's no secret that we're living in the age of revivals and reboots, with Cobra Kai, Queer Eye, Doctor Who, and more currently gracing our TV screens. From Twin Peaks to Malcolm in the Middle, the power of nostalgia looks to be enough of a reason to get a series greenlit these days – and finally convince Sarah Michelle Gellar that the world could use some more Buffy the Vampire Slayer, apparently.

"I always used to say no, because it's in its bubble and it's so perfect," the actor explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "But watching [And Just Like That…] and seeing [Dexter: Original Sin], and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, 'Well, maybe.'"

Back in January 2023, Gellar told SFX magazine she was "all for them continuing the story", but it wouldn't be something she'd want to be involved with. "I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power," she recalled. "But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

Based on Joss Whedon's 1992 movie of the same name, Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran between 1997 and 2003 and followed the titular Sunnydale high schooler (Gellar) as she learns she's predestined to fight fanged foes and other beasties.

In the same interview, Gellar went on to say that a new story set in the Buffy world wouldn't have to be a direct continuation or a prequel. "It could be anything," she added. "It's a universe. It makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever."

Shortly after Gellar made the above comments, scooper Daniel Richtman took to Twitter to claim that a Buffy revival was reportedly being discussed. Filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun then shared the news, quoting: "Someone should call me I will make u 22 episodes a season."

While they were clearly teasing, Schoenbrun could be a great fit for a Buffy reboot, given how much their most recent outing explores the intoxicating affect of '90s genre television. I Saw the TV Glow, which GamesRadar+ has dubbed one the best movies of 2024, centers on the transformative friendship of Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Brigitte Lundy-Paine), who bond over their shared love of supernatural show The Pink Opaque.

Schoenbrun was clearly influenced by Buffy during the making of I Saw the TV Glow, using the same opening credits typeface in the fictional fantasy's credits and having Tara Maclay actor Amber Riley cameo. "The Pink Opaque nods to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, though in its look and curious atmosphere, it also plays like a pastiche of the weirder side of '90s Nickelodeon, evoking the likes of The Adventures of Pete & Pete and Are You Afraid of the Dark?" we stated in our review. Might Schoenbrun be the perfect person to usher in a new era of slayers?

Back in January, Dolly Parton assured fans that her production company was still working on a Buffy reboot, which was first announced back in 2018. "They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it," she said.

