Dolly Parton's production company is working on a Buffy reboot

Dolly Parton says producers are working on a reboot of beloved '00s supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"They're still working on that," Parton told Business Insider . "They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it."

Parton didn't specify who, exactly, is involved in these plans, but the country singer had a little-known role in the show – she was an uncredited producer on the show via her production company Sandollar Productions, which she co-founded the company with her former manager Sandy Gallin.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers, a high school student who also happens to be the chosen one to protect Earth from supernatural horrors.

Since the original series ended over 20 years ago, there's been one revival of sorts: an Audible production released in 2023, set two decades after the end of season 7, which featured the voices of several returning cast members including Spike actor James Marsters.

A reboot about a new, Black Slayer from series creator Joss Whedon and Lost and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. screenwriter Monica Owusu-Breen was announced back in 2018, but by 2022 it was said to be on hold indefinitely. Sandollar Productions wasn't reported to be involved in this revival, so the project Parton refers to is likely to be something entirely different.

