X-Files star Gillian Anderson thinks Ryan Coogler is the "perfect person" to reboot the show and teases if she'll return: "Call me"

The X-Files star Gillian Anderson is full of praise for reboot helmer Ryan Coogler, and teases a possible return as Agent Dana Scully.

"I spoke to [Coogler], and what I said was, 'If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person, and best of luck,'" Anderson said during an appearance on ITV's This Morning, adding that she told the director, "Call me."

When pressed for an answer on whether she'd actually return to The X-Files, she said, "At some point, if the phone rings and it’s good and it feels like the right time, perhaps."

Coogler's reboot was first reported in March 2023, and original series creator Chris Carter has confirmed that he won't have any involvement with it. "I just asked him what his ideas were, and he told me, and I said, 'Those sound like good ideas,'" Carter said last year. "It’s interesting, people say, 'Aren't you possessive of it?' And I say, 'No, I’m looking forward to seeing what somebody else does with it.'"

The X-Files' original run lasted nine seasons between 1993 and 2001. 15 years later, the show was brought back for two more seasons, which were released in 2016 and 2018. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny starred as FBI special agents Dana Scully, a skeptic, and Fox Mulder, a conspiracy theorist, investigating unsolved cases involving the paranormal known as the X-Files.

Not much is known about the reboot just yet, including who'll be starring in the series, but Coogler recently said that "some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary."

Coogler is best known for directing the Black Panther and Creed movies, but more recently he's had another brush with the supernatural by helming vampire movie Sinners, which has taken the box office by storm.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The X-Files reboot doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait, check out our guide to the best new TV shows to add to your watchlist in 2025.