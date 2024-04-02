The X-Files creator gives his blessing to Ryan Coogler's reboot, but says the show will now face a new problem

The X-Files reboot from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler officially has creator Chris Carter's blessing.

Carter told Inverse that he had "a really nice conversation" with Coogler when the Creed helmer first pitched his plans. "I just asked him what his ideas were, and he told me, and I said, 'Those sound like good ideas.'"

He continued: "It’s interesting, people say, 'Aren't you possessive of it?' And I say, 'No, I’m looking forward to seeing what somebody else does with it.'" Coogler's reboot was first reported in March 2023 and Carter has confirmed that he won't have any involvement with it.

He noted to Inverse that Coogler will face an issue remaking the show in the 2020s that wasn't as prevalent back in the '90s. "Everything's a conspiracy," he added. "No one knows what the truth is. It’s completely subjective and relative now."

The X-Files' original run lasted nine seasons between 1993 and 2001. 15 years later, the show was brought back for two more seasons, which were released in 2016 and 2018. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny starred as FBI special agents Dana Scully, a skeptic, and Fox Mulder, a conspiracy theorist, investigating unsolved cases involving the paranormal known as the X-Files.

No casting or plot details have been revealed about Coogler's X-Files reboot just yet, other than the fact that it will reportedly have a "diverse cast", and the series doesn't have a release date, either. While we wait for it to arrive on the small screen, check out our picks of the best new TV shows coming our way in 2024 and beyond.