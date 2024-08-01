Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has a number in mind for how many seasons he wants, but thinks it could even beyond that

Invincible may have only just been renewed for season 4, but creator Robert Kirkman is keen for much more of the Prime Video show to come.

Speaking at a roundtable attended by GamesRadar+ at San Diego Comic-Con, he reflects on the future of the hit superhero animation. "I mean there's certainly a number that I feel would get me to the end of the comics – season 7, season 8ish is what I’m looking for," he explains. "If we get in there and we're still having a lot of fun and Prime Video still likes us, [it] could go even longer."

The comic book writer, who also co-created The Walking Dead, continues: "I mean, that sounds ridiculous. A lot of shows don't last that long. The Walking Dead got to go 11 seasons, which is kind of crazy. So I don't know. I mean, I'm really just focusing on adapting the comic in the most faithful, interesting, enhancing way possible. And so we'll see what it ends up being."

Kirkman also tells us that the update won’t be news to Prime Video, as he’s often speaking to them about his big plans. "I have had a lot of discussions with Amazon where it's like, 'You guys [are] aware I’m trying to do this for a long time?' And they're like, 'You know, that's interesting to us, it's not scary,'" he adds. "So that is a back and forth that we're having behind the scenes a lot that I'm trying to make sure that you know I can tell the story the way I want to and that we can make the show as best they can be and a lot of that is linked because you want to have the time to give these stories justice that they deserve."

Next up for Invincible is season 3, which doesn’t have a start date yet. However, we have a glimpse at Mark’s new suit which teases a darker storyline for the superhero. Kirkman also gave us a bit of a tease about whether it will be split into two parts again too.

