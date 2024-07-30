Invincible creator promises "big things" from Mark's "blue suit era" in season 3, following the reveal of his new look

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has teased a darker and "most intense" new era for Mark Grayson, following the character's season 3 look reveal at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

In a new interview with Variety, the comic writer explained how the third chapter introduces "a new Mark", who's been changed by all that he went through in the previous installment. "He's in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume," said Kirkman. "Anyone who has read the series knows the blue suit era is the darkest and the most intense, and there's a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

Kirkman went on to highlight how season 2's "stakes were higher" than those in the Prime Video show's first outing, which saw Mark discover that his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) wasn't actually the benevolent Superman figure he'd always believed him to be, but a powerful player in the villainous Viltrumite Empire. Season 3, then, promises to ratchet up the tension even further...

"Things got a little crazier, and there were a lot of pieces moving that were hinting at a lot of bigger stories. Those bigger stories really start crashing down in season 3," he noted. We'd better start bracing ourselves now...

As it stands, Invincible season 3 has no official release date, despite season 4 having already been confirmed. That said, star Ross Marquand recently hinted that it could land as soon as early 2025.

Invincible seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.