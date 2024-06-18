One of Invincible's stars gives a potential season 3 release window

With Invincible's first and second seasons having been released three years apart, fans are used to long waits between new batches of episodes. It turns out, though, that the next gap might not be so patience-testing, as star Ross Marquand reckons it could land as soon as early 2025.

In a new interview with ComicBook.com, the actor – who voices The Immortal, Rudy Connors, and more – confirmed that the third chapter is "almost wrapped". Speaking from Galaxy Con, he went on to tease: "I don't want to speak because [creator] Robert [Kirkman] would be like, 'Don't tell people anything because we don't know.' But I have a feeling it's probably going to be early next year."

Towards the end of Invincible season 1, protagonist Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) got the shock of his life when he learned that his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) wasn't actually the benevolent Superman figure he'd always believed him to be, but a powerful player in the villainous Viltrumite Empire. Turns out, too, that the baddies have a long list of planets they want to conquer, and Earth is next up on it...

Season 2, which was split into two parts, saw Mark try to get his life back on track following the heartbreaking reveal. While wrestling his newfound fear of becoming his father, and navigating his romantic feelings for Eve (Gillian Jacobs), the youngster finds himself facing off against vengeful, dimension-hopping brainiac Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown).

"We want every [season three] episode to feel like it's a finale," Kirkman previously teased of the new batch of episodes. "Season three is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won't expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three… Oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff."

Invincible is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.