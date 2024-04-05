Invincible creator teases season 3, and says every episode will feel like a finale

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman and co-showrunner Simon Racioppa are already looking ahead to the third season of the Prime Video superhero series – and it sounds like they’re seriously upping the stakes.

"I could not be more excited for season three," Kirkman said on the bonus 'Inside Episode 8 segment from Invincible season 2 on Amazon’s streaming service. "I’m all about season three."

Kirkman hints that Invincible is going to grow out the show and push it "even further."

"I think that there’s so many pieces that have been put in place in season two that we’re going to build on in season three and so many different ways that we’re going to expand the show and push the show even further," Kirkman said.

Co-showrunner Simon Racioppa added: “"You’ve got some new cast members, new stories. We go [to] some crazy places. But we pick up everything that we left hanging in season two. All the emotional stories that you liked in season one and season two are continuing."

Not only that, but Kirkman – the co-creator of the original comic series – teased the sheer scope of next season.

"We want every [season three] episode to feel like it’s a finale. Season three is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won’t expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three… Oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff," Kirkman said.

Invincible season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video, but it didn't quite commit to the Spider-Man crossover that some fans were expecting.