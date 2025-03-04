First look at the legendary Invincible War in Invincible season 3 promises a comic-accurate adaptation of a fan-favorite storyline

INVINCIBLE Season 3 | Next on Episode 7 - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video has given us our first look at the Invincible War in Invincible season 3 episode 7, the penultimate episode in the current season – and fans can't wait.

The Invincible War is a fan-favorite comic storyline and sees a bunch of Mark variants from the multiverse arriving on Earth to face off against the version of Mark that we know best. It's based on Invincible #60, written by Robert Kirkman, which was first published in 2009. We saw Angstrom Levy (voiced by Sterling K. Brown) assemble the group at the end of episode 6, and the first look at episode 7 makes it seem like it'll be pretty comic-accurate (although potentially minus a few variants…).

"I can’t believe we have made it to this point now damn," wrote one Reddit user. "I’m honestly so fucking hyped for the next seasons."

"I can’t wait to see how Mark survives this, since I haven’t read the comics…cuz damn," said another.

"I know Jason Mantzoukas (Rex's voice actor) is going to give possibly his best performance next episode," one more fan posted.

Episode 7 will be followed by the season 3 finale, which may or may not feature the arrival of major antagonist Conquest after the official synopsis teased the introduction of a "dangerous stranger" who will "test Mark to his limits". Fans are suspecting he'll be played by Jonathan Banks, who's been cast in the show but hasn't made an appearance yet.

