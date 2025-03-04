First look at the legendary Invincible War in Invincible season 3 promises a comic-accurate adaptation of a fan-favorite storyline

News
By
published

Episode 7 airs this week

INVINCIBLE Season 3 | Next on Episode 7 - YouTube INVINCIBLE Season 3 | Next on Episode 7 - YouTube
Watch On

Prime Video has given us our first look at the Invincible War in Invincible season 3 episode 7, the penultimate episode in the current season – and fans can't wait.

The Invincible War is a fan-favorite comic storyline and sees a bunch of Mark variants from the multiverse arriving on Earth to face off against the version of Mark that we know best. It's based on Invincible #60, written by Robert Kirkman, which was first published in 2009. We saw Angstrom Levy (voiced by Sterling K. Brown) assemble the group at the end of episode 6, and the first look at episode 7 makes it seem like it'll be pretty comic-accurate (although potentially minus a few variants…).

"I can’t believe we have made it to this point now damn," wrote one Reddit user. "I’m honestly so fucking hyped for the next seasons."

"I can’t wait to see how Mark survives this, since I haven’t read the comics…cuz damn," said another.

"I know Jason Mantzoukas (Rex's voice actor) is going to give possibly his best performance next episode," one more fan posted.

Episode 7 will be followed by the season 3 finale, which may or may not feature the arrival of major antagonist Conquest after the official synopsis teased the introduction of a "dangerous stranger" who will "test Mark to his limits". Fans are suspecting he'll be played by Jonathan Banks, who's been cast in the show but hasn't made an appearance yet.

New episodes of Invincible season 3 are releasing weekly on Prime Video. Check out our Invincible season 3 release schedule to make sure you don't miss an episode, or fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best shows on Amazon Prime Video.

See more TV Shows News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about superhero shows
Invincible season 3

Star Steven Yeun is now playing 18 more characters in Invincible, because clearly one wasn't enough
Invincible season 3

We've only seen one shot of Invincible season 3's final two episodes in the trailer so far – and it reveals basically nothing
Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art

What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?
See more latest
Most Popular
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
This year's Best Actor Oscars speech broke a record that was over 80 years old
3d beans doing tasks with one of them dead
The Among Us 3D demo did so well that you can still download it even though Steam Next Fest has ended
D&amp;D character sheet and cards from Heroes of the Borderlands box set
The new D&D Starter Set may be the first one I've been excited about in years
The player character in Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks at the three starter Pokemon, Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita.
You can let fate decide your Pokemon Legends Z-A starter with a random plushie pre-order bonus, just in case you couldn't pick between Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita
Zoe Saldana at the Oscars
James Cameron responds to Zoe Saldaña's Oscar win: "I was so happy to see Zoe acknowledged as the world-class performer we, in the Avatar family, have always known her to be"
Suikoden 2 box art
Underrated JRPG series gets anime show from Pokémon filmmaker as first game turns 30
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds breaks a Capcom record as the action RPG passes 8 million sales in 3 days, "the fastest a title has reached this milestone in the company's history"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes
The Baldur's Gate 3-arization of Dungeons & Dragons continues as Astarion gets 2 official mentions in the new source books
Overwatch 2
Marvel Heroes publisher NetEase is bringing Overwatch 2 to China because "the market is large enough to accommodate both games"
Visions of Mana
6 months after the Visions of Mana team was closed down the day after releasing its JRPG remake, one of its leads has started a new studio: "Management needs to protect creators"