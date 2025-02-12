The Invincible season 3 finale synopsis has confirmed a major new arrival – and fans are convinced we're finally getting Conquest

Invincible season 3 is currently airing weekly on Prime Video, but one character has yet to make an appearance. Major antagonist Conquest is one of the most powerful warriors in the Viltrum Empire, but he's not yet made his series debut.

Some fans are convinced that's about to change though based on the synopsis for the season 3 finale. Spotted on the Prime Video show page, this reads: "With the world still reeling, a dangerous stranger arrives – testing Mark to his limits and beyond."

Sharing a screenshot, Matt Ramos tweeted: "WE’RE GETTING CONQUEST!!! #Invincible" Others agreed that the synopsis is heavily implying the character's introduction, with one replying: "Ok i was worried they’d leave it on a cliffhanger with his arrival, but they actually might adapt the fight this season holy shit i can’t wait." Another added: "Mark Your Calendars, This episode is about to be Cinema."

It's not just his introduction that's been teased either, as fans think they've worked out who's playing him as well. Jonathan Banks has been announced for the third season, but his character hasn't yet been disclosed, and it's led to viewers connecting the dots about who he'll be voicing.

It's a rumor that even Robert Kirkman has addressed too. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said: "I think that, while we can't comment on rumors, Jonathan Banks's role in the series is someone that... I think you could use the word 'disruptive,'" said Kirkman. "He specifically, with a few characters, adds some conflict to them in some interesting ways. But you say this name 'Conquest' – I can't guarantee that character even shows up in this season."

