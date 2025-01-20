Invincible season 3 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Prime Video?

Invincible season 3 will soon be flying onto our screens, and this time around we're getting the whole season uninterrupted. Yes, the powers that be at Prime Video listened to your frustrations and have decided to not break up the latest episodes into two batches. Not only this, but we also now have every date for the new season confirmed, which makes our watching schedule over the next few months a whole lot easier.

In our complete Invincible season 3 release schedule guide below, we go into all the details you need about how to watch one of the best shows on Prime Video. This includes how many episodes there are, exact release times, and when the premiere will air. So if you're desperate to know what Mark Grayson and the gang have been up to, then you're in the right place.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible season 3 episode 1 will be available on Prime Video on February 6, 2024. Generally, new episodes are released on the streaming platform at 12:00 AM Pacific time, which is 3:00 AM Eastern and 8:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time in the UK.

For when this is exactly where you are, check out the time difference using this tool.

As well as the premiere, episodes 2 and 3 will also be released on the same day at the same time.

Invincible season 3 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

New episodes of Invincible season 3 will be released every Thursday on Prime Video. They'll run through February and into March 2025. You can see the full planned release schedule below.

Invincible season 3 episode 1 – February 6

Invincible season 3 episode 2 – February 6

Invincible season 3 episode 3 – February 6

Invincible season 3 episode 4 – February 13

Invincible season 3 episode 5 – February 20

Invincible season 3 episode 6 – February 27

Invincible season 3 episode 7 – March 6

Invincible season 3 episode 8 – March 13

How many episodes of Invincible season 3 are there?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

In total in Invincible season 3, there are eight episodes. Episode titles and runtimes have not yet been announced, but this is pretty consistent with previous seasons of the animated show. In fact, both season 2 and season 3 had eight episodes in total.

Where can I watch Invincible season 3?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible is a Prime Video original. This means that you're only able to watch the show on Amazon's streaming platform. You'll need a Prime Video subscription in order to be able to watch but different tiers of membership are available, including a cheaper ad-tier. Invincible season 3 will be available on every tier.

