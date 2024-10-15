Amazon confirms Invincible season 3 release date and addresses the fanbase's biggest complaint

The premiere date for Invincible season 3 has finally been announced – and we won't be waiting very long this time.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Cecil gives Mark some flack for the events of season 2 – giving us viewers a recap. "So what exactly have you been doing to prepare?" he asks. "There's only eight billion people counting on you." Mark replies by saying he's been busy writing, designing, storyboarding, and voice-acting – the latter of which includes a wholesome photo of Steven Yeun in the recording booth.

The clip gets even more meta, with Cecil referring to the mid-season break as Mark taking a "little four-month vacation right in the middle of things" and ends with a title card that says "Invincible, new season February 6," and in paratheses, "No midseason break."

Mark never gets a break. Here’s your Invincible Season 3 update… pic.twitter.com/8Ahmmdpt8ROctober 15, 2024

Invincible season 1 premiered in 2021, with fans waiting two years for Invincible season 2. Season 2 was split into two parts, with Part One premiering on November 3, 2023. Part One wrapped up in November 2023, with Part 2 premiering on March 14, 2024. Creator Robert Kirkman initially explained the break as a way to digest the intense events of season 2, saying it made sense "narratively."

Season 3 was announced back in June, with star Steven Yeun acknowledging the break and saying that he and the crew know that "this big break was not fun." Thankfully, there won't be one this time around.

Invincible seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video.