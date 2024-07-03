New behind-the-scenes photos from James Gunn's Superman reveal first look at Hawkgirl and Green Lantern

James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman movie is currently filming – and even more behind-the-scenes photos have dropped.

Cleveland.com has shared three set photos, which give us a first look at Nathan Fillion as The Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific. In the photos, Superman (David Corenswet) appears to be saving a child while the crowd around him applauds. Both Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific are suspended in the air.

The production has moved to Cleveland, Ohio after shooting in Norway and on location in Georgia – with behind-the-scenes pics giving us a look at Kent Farrm in the fictional Smallville, Kansas where Superman's parents reside.

The full cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemare as Otis, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

FIRST LOOK SPOILER ALERT: The Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) joins Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Superman (David Corenswet) for a high-flying scene in downtown Cleveland. Photos: John Kuntz, https://t.co/WLnOBQdLss pic.twitter.com/vvcXtuBIWGJuly 3, 2024

Superman, formerly known as Superman: Legacy, is the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, which is titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. And in classic comic book fashion, Clark Kent will be working at The Daily Planet alongside Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. The pic is set to follow a younger Superman as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. Gunn directs from a screenplay he penned himself.

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows that you need to know about.