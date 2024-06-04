New set photos from James Gunn's Superman tease first look at iconic comics location

New set photos from James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie give us our first glimpse of the DCU's take on Kent Farm.

Pictures of the farmhouse, located outside the fictional city of Smallville, Kansas, where Superman's adoptive parents live, were shared by DCU_Updates on Twitter and taken on location in Georgia. Filming kicked off back in February and has taken the cast and crew from Norway to the US.

Not much has been revealed about the plot of the film just yet, but we do know that it will follow a young Clark Kent as a reporter at The Daily Planet, exploring how he balances his Kryptonian and human heritage. It won't be an origin story, but it looks like we can definitely expect a few flashbacks at Kent Farm: per ScreenRant , a casting call has been put out for six-month-old babies, and three-year-old and six-year-old boys.

David Corenswet will don the cape and take on the role of Clark Kent in Superman (previously titled Superman: Legacy), while Rachel Brosnahan is Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult is Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion is Green Lantern, and Skyler Gisondo as Clark's Daily Planet colleague Jimmy Olsen.

The movie will be the first big-screen project in Gunn and producer Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. First up on the agenda, though, is Creature Commandos, an animated TV show that will stream on Max in late 2024.

Superman flies onto the big screen on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to 2024's biggest movie release dates.