Fantastic Four's Galactus actor already appeared in the MCU – 10 years ago

The MCU's Fantastic Four officially has its Galactus. It was announced yesterday (May 9) that Ralph Ineson will take on the role of the fan-favorite villain, but this won't be the actor's first appearance in a Marvel Studios movie.

Ineson actually made his MCU debut in 2014 in Guardians of the Galaxy, in which he played a Ravager pilot who you can glimpse in the background of a couple of scenes. Of course, he's not the only actor to play multiple roles in the MCU: Linda Cardellini played Clint Barton's wife Laura before she voiced Lylla in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Michelle Yeoh starred in both Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Gemma Chan had a role in Captain Marvel before she played Sersi in Eternals.

In Fantastic Four, he joins an increasingly stacked cast. Marvel's First Family will consist of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (AKA Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (AKA Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (AKA the Thing). Julia Garner will play the Silver Surfer and John Malkovich and Paul Walter Hauser have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Ineson is best known for starring in the original UK version of The Office, and he's also had roles in movies like The Witch, The Green Knight, Ready Player One, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Northman, and The Creator. His other upcoming projects include Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, alongside Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp, and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, opposite Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth.

Fantastic Four arrives on the big screen on July 25, 2025. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.