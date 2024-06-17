Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman suit up in these exclusive new images from Deadpool & Wolverine

There’s just over a month until the sole superhero movie of the summer lands in cinemas. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’ merc with a mouth and Hugh Jackman’s laconic mutant are teaming up to save the universe – in more ways than one. Praise Marvel Jesus!

Plot details are, naturally, a closely guarded secret, but what we do know is that, sometime after hanging up the spandex, Wade Wilson is recruited by the TVA's Mr Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) to save his world and take down Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova. But he won’t be flying solo, with a down-on-his-luck Wolverine variant set to fight alongside (and with) Deadpool.

Bringing together real-life frenemies Reynolds and Jackman – alongside mutual collaborator Shawn Levy, who directs – the film arrives at a precarious time for comic book movies, with Deadpool positioned as the MCU’s unlikely messiah. It also marks a major first for Marvel Studios – the all-conquering comic-book-movie-verse's inaugural R-rated movie. The cast also features returning favourites Peter (Rob Delaney) and Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), as well as X-Men 2’s Pyro (Aaron Stanford), hinting at wider X-universe connections.

Deadpool & Wolverine is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine (on sale Thursday, June 20), and inside there’s an in-depth making-of feature including new interviews with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and more. Here (and above) you can take an exclusive look at some new images from the upcoming issue, featuring the super-pals and the mighty Dogpool.

Inside the issue, Reynolds tells us about stepping up to the superhero big leagues, how he and Jackman make the ultimate superhero odd couple and the only thing Kevin Feige declared off limits for the MCU. Plus, Jackman reveals why he wanted to reprise Wolverine after giving the character a definitive finale in Logan, while Levy shares his thoughts on widespread reports of ‘superhero fatigue’ and what it was like stepping into the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in UK cinemas on July 25 and US theaters a day later on July 26. For much more on the film, don’t miss the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, June 20. Check out the covers below:

