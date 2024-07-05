Deadpool and Wolverine director says Marvel fans will lose their minds "ten billion" times over during the movie

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy says Marvel fans will lose their minds "ten billion" times over during the movie – though when it comes to divulging exactly why, he's keeping his cards close to his chest.

In an interview that features in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which has Doctor Who on the cover and hits newsstands on July 10, the filmmaker admits: "There are going to be moments that the audiences are going to love, but I'll also say there are moments where they are going to lose their damn minds – like that times ten billion. Which is not a number, but I'm using it for hyperbole."

Levy goes on to say that cinemagoers will have to see the superhero flick more than once, too, as they'll be giggling so much, they'll likely miss some of the dialogue.

"There are some moments in this movie that if you can even hear the dialogue over the laughter, we've failed," he adds. "We went through this in the edit room, when I'm telling Ryan that every time we show a certain scene you can't hear the three lines because the audience is still laughing at the line that came before. Every time we had this very brotherly debate. Ryan usually won. He's like, 'Great, they'll have to see the movie again!'"

Also starring Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, and potentially a bunch of familiar faces too, Deadpool and Wolverine sees the titular Merc with a Mouth enlist the help of Jackman's misanthropic mutant, after he's brought in by the TVA and tasked with saving the Sacred Timeline.

We don't know much else about the film's plot yet, but we do know fans should gear themselves up for a ton of meta mayhem, what with the trailers so far hinting at Paul Rudd gags, a poke at Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and more.

Deadpool and Wolverine releases on July 25 in the UK, and July 26 in the US.

