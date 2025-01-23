6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Jan 24 - 26)

Looking for something to watch on streaming this week? There are some exciting new movie and TV releases on the best streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV Plus. From new episodes of the best TV series released this month to new movies you shouldn't miss, here we offer six titles that should be on your radar this weekend when deciding your next watch.

Following the Christmas season, January is traditionally a slower month, but that doesn't mean there aren't major streaming releases to keep an eye on. In fact, hits like Netflix's new Harlan Coben series Missing You, or the recently released Severance season 2, are leading the conversation right now. This weekend, Apple TV+ has landed another highly anticipated show, Prime Target, starring One Day star Leo Woodall, while Prime Video just added one of the most shocking movies released last year, Blink Twice.

Navigating the vast catalogues of all the streaming services every week can be overwhelming, so let us help you. Every week, we narrow down the best new movies and TV shows released from each major streaming platform, so you're aware of the best shows to binge, and movies to discover. Keep reading!

New movies

Blink Twice (Prime Video)

In case you missed it in cinemas last summer, Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice is now available to watch on streaming, and you shouldn't miss it. Starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, the story follows a waitress who accepts an invitation from a tech billionaire to join his friends in a private island. It seems like a dream come true, but soon she'll discover that the island hides some dark secrets. A social horror for fans of Jordan Peele’s Get Out, this thriller is an unexpected and daunting exploration of gender, class, and racial dynamics that echoes in recent high-profile criminal cases.

New TV shows

The Night Agent season 2 (Netflix)

The Night Agent unexpectedly became Netflix's most-watched original thriller series in 2023, so we're not surprised to see the show returning for a season 2. You can now binge-watch all the episodes of The Night Agent season 2, which continues the story after season 1's finale. After his efforts to save the president, Peter (played by Gabriel Basso) is granted the opportunity to be part of the secretive organization of Night Action, but that propels him into a dangerous world with very few allies. The show, created by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T) and based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, has already been renewed for a season 3.

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 2 (Max)

One of the best superhero shows returned this month to Max, with a new episode every week. The second episode of Harley Quinn season 5 is now available to watch, so of course it's one of our highlighted streaming releases for this week. As entertaining and groundbreaking as ever, the new season sees Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy getting out of Gotham to move into a new apartment across the river in Metropolis.

Whiskey on the Rocks (Hulu)

Looking for something unexpected? Hulu just released a new original show made in Sweden called Whiskey on the Rocks, and you might want to check it out. A six-episode political satire inspired by real events, the show is set on October 28, 1981, when a Soviet nuclear Whiskey class submarine was spotted aground inside a restricted Swedish military area. "With global superpowers on edge, the eyes of the world turned to Sweden's calm and collected prime minister, Thorbjörn Fälldin, a former sheep farmer, who faced the immense challenge of keeping peace between Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan," reads the official synopsis.

Prime Target (Apple TV Plus)

The White Lotus and One Day star Leo Woodall leads the cast for Apple TV+'s new action thriller Prime Target, with its first two episodes now available to stream. Created by Steve Thompson, the story follows a post-graduate mathematics student who is on the verge of discovering a revolutionary idea that would allow him to access every computer in the world. When he realises someone wants to destroy his project, a bigger conspiracy starts to unravel around him. This show is the classic suspense thriller packed with plot twists and surprises, so make sure you give it a chance this week.

To Catch A Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (Disney Plus)

If you're looking for something closer to real life this week, but still incredibly exciting, Disney Plus has added To Catch A Smuggler: Tropical Takedown. If the title alone is not enough to make you press play, this might — the National Geographic series follows the Department of Homeland Security in their fight against cocaine trade in the Caribbean. "The Caribbean Corridor has become a gateway for criminal networks pushing cocaine to the U.S. and Europe. AMO and HSI agents seize millions in cocaine from smugglers and dismantle drug trafficking organizations operating in Puerto Rico and surrounding islands," reads the synopsis.

