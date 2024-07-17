The Acolyte episode 8 features another ominous Anakin Skywalker tease
The Acolyte has foreshadowed the Chosen One again
The Acolyte episode 8 features another ominous reference to Anakin Skywalker – further setting up his eventual, catastrophic fall to the dark side. The following contains spoilers for the new episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
In the new episode, Senator Rayencourt confronts Vernestra about the Jedi Order claiming to control their emotions, and he declares: "You project an image of goodness and restraint, but it's only a matter of time until one of you snaps. And when – not if – that happens, who will be strong enough to stop him?"
Now, that pretty much sounds like a call out for Anakin. The Chosen One wasn't great at regulating his emotions in the Jedi tradition, and he eventually snapped quite spectacularly, becoming Darth Vader.
There wasn't really anyone strong enough to stop him, either, as, though Obi-Wan Kenobi defeated him twice in battle, Anakin's old Master was never able to strike a killing blow against his former Padawan. It wasn't until Luke Skywalker helped Vader redeem himself decades later that Anakin turned back to the light.
This is the second time Anakin has been referenced in the show, after Mother Aniseya warned Sol in episode 7 that "someday, those noble intentions you all have will destroy every Jedi in the galaxy." That's a hard accusation to deny when it comes to Anakin, too.
With Darth Plagueis introduced in the finale, it certainly seems like The Acolyte is heavily pointing towards the fall of the Jedi and the rise of the dark side, some 100 years later.
The Acolyte is streaming on Disney Plus now.
