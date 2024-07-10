The Acolyte episode 7 foreshadows Star Wars' future with a major Anakin Skywalker tease
The Chosen One
The Acolyte episode 7 brought with it some huge revelations – and a big tease about the future of the Star Wars galaxy.
The following will contain major spoilers for the episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
When Sol goes to the coven to take Osha away for Jedi training, Mother Aniseya and the witches are there to greet him. "Someday, those noble intentions you all have will destroy every Jedi in the galaxy," she warns Sol.
It's an ominous line, and it's also pretty much the truth. About 100 years later, Qui-Gon Jinn will take Anakin Skywalker from Tatooine with noble intentions to train him, which is the first domino to topple in the chain of events that leads to the fall of the Jedi Order and the rise of the Empire and the dark side.
Aniseya's words are also especially prescient for The Acolyte episode 7. Sol attempting to take Osha as a Padawan leads to disaster when a fight breaks out, and Sol ends up killing Aniseya, while the witches either die or are knocked unconscious by Indara breaking their mental control over Kelnacca.
We also learn in the episode that Sol chose saving Osha over saving Mae, which makes his meeting with Mae in episode 6 very interesting indeed.
