Star Wars star Ahmed Best says he stands "in solidarity" with The Acolyte's Amandla Stenberg

Star Wars star Ahmed Best, who plays Jar Jar Binks and Kelleran Beq in the franchise, has shared his support for The Acolyte's Amandla Stenberg.

The Acolyte was recently canceled after just one season, despite ending on a cliffhanger. The move was reportedly down to low viewership.

"I will always stand in solidarity for artists who give 110% to their work and art. Keep shining queen," Best wrote on Instagram.

Stenberg recently took to their own Instagram to share their thoughts on the cancelation, including calling out a hate campaign targeted at the show. "I'm going to be transparent and say that it's not a huge shock for me," she said of the show being scrapped. "Of course I live in the bubble of my own reality, but for those who aren't aware, there has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced, when it was still just a concept and no one had even seen it."

Best himself has been open about the toll backlash from Star Wars fans had on him in the prequels era, when he played the much-maligned Jar Jar Binks. Though, Best has since returned to the franchise as the Jedi Kelleran Beq, who was revealed to have saved Grogu from Order 66. He's also returning as Jar Jar in Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, which arrives this September 13.

Next up for live-action Star Wars is Skeleton Crew, which lands on Disney Plus this December 4. In the meantime, check out all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the franchise has in store.