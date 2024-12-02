This iconic Lego Star Wars set gets it's biggest price cut ever for Cyber Monday
When it comes to any Lego Star Wars set, let's be honest: you are going to be paying a premium. However, when we get to have perfectly crafted memorabilia from some of the best sci-fi movies ever made, you can't really complain much, especially when one of the best sets is now on sale for the lowest price it’s ever been since releasing in 2021.
Hold onto your lightsabers because the iconic Darth Vader Helmet (75304) is selling at Walmart for only $48.98. Typically, this 834-piece set goes for $79.99, so you’ll be saving $31.01 here. Previously, Amazon held the record for the largest discount on this set, slashing the price down to $55.99 in December 2021. Walmart's Cyber Monday discount is $7 cheaper than the all-time low from Amazon, and while that may not seem like much of a difference, for Star Wars helmet collectors, it’s a holiday gift.
Out of all the Star Wars helmets that you can buy and build, Darth Vader is (understandably) the most expensive option. His look is the most recognizable, and even if you haven't seen all the Star Wars movies in order, chances are you'll know who the Sith Lord is as soon as you see his headgear. This discount makes him finally attainable for many fans looking to complete their collection.
Lego Star Wars: Darth Vader Helmet | $79.99 $48.98 at Walmart
Save $31.01 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen this Lego set go for on any retailer. So, if you are looking to complete your Star Wars Lego helmet sets collection, now is the time
Buy it if:
✅ You love Star Wars
✅ You want a tasteful Star Wars home decor item
✅ You are 18 or older
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a set with over 1000 pieces
❌ You dislike Darth Vader
Price check: $63.95 at Amazon
UK: £51.99 at Amazon
Should you buy the Lego Star Wars: Darth Vader Helmet?
Honestly, if you are a Lego fan and a Star Wars fan, you'll struggle to find a better Cyber Monday Lego deal than this one. Not only is Darth Vader one of the best characters of all time (and his helmet makes for a nice piece of home decor), but it's also one of the cheapest Lego Star Wars bargains up right now in general. We've been keeping track of Cyber Monday and Black Friday Lego deals over the last few days and this Darth Vader Helmet set is in the top picks for the best value of money you'll be getting.
With it being just shy of 1000 pieces, you are looking at a full afternoon of work building it as well, making its new under $50 price point a full-on steal, in our opinion. However, if you are looking for a massive project and for a set that takes up a lot of room for a grand display, this helmet may not be for you unless you have all the other Lego Star Wars helmets that you can line up with it. The build is also fairly intricate and has an age rating of 18+. So, if you're looking for a family activity, you'll likely be better suited with other sets, such as the Yavin 4 Rebel Base.
However, if you are over 18 and love the look of the helmet, there are some more factors to discuss before you decide on opening your wallet or not. We have to keep in mind that Lego sets don’t stay around forever. The Darth Vader Helmet will be retiring in 2026. This means you’ll likely only have a year of solid deals before you lose your chance to pick it up. Ultimately, you can gamble and see if prices drop lower next year, but spending under $50 on this set will be well worth it now as well.
For more price cuts, head over to our lists of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals and the best Cyber Monday gaming laptops.
