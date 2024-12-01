Cyber Monday deals are already live - these are the 43 biggest gaming sales I've found this weekend

Cyber Monday deals are starting to take the reins this weekend, with retailers like Best Buy and Amazon officially swapping their sales for round two. It's been a busy weekend, with a number of Friday's offers running off the shelves and a few top products even dropping their prices further. I'm still seeing record breaking discounts on PS5 and Nintendo Switch consoles, rare savings on newly released games, and some of the year's best savings on my favorite accessories. That means it's all to play for this weekend, and I'm rounding up all the biggest Cyber Monday deals gamers need to know about.

What's Cyber Monday? Every year, once Black Friday is over and done with, retailers run a second sale officially kicking off on the Monday after. This year that's December 2, and I'm already seeing new savings hitting the shelves this weekend. While this second round is generally more of a continuation of the discounts we saw last week, I do often see extra savings and more products joining the fray.

I've been tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals for over five years now, but I test all the latest and greatest accessories (and watch their prices) year-round. I've been hunting down the best value savings for years - I know what a good deal looks like and, more importantly, where to find them. I've scoured the shelves for the 43 most valuable Cyber Monday savings across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC already available this weekend. That means hunting down the games and tech we actually recommend at record-low prices.

UK

Curated by Curated by Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I started tracking Cyber Monday deals as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar five years ago. Since then, I've narrowed my focus to PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC gaming tech, reviewing all the latest hardware releases and playing along with all the biggest games. I watch for record-low prices year-round, with a particular eye for value and experience with every gadget listed on this page.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals

1. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Walmart

Save $75.99 - The PS5 Slim has seen its biggest discounts yet in this year's holiday sales, and this $75.99 saving is sticking around for Cyber Monday. I've never seen the disc console cheaper than this. UK: £479.99 £399.99 at Amazon

2. PS5 Slim Digital | $449.99 $374 at Walmart

Save $75.99 - This $75.99 saving on the digital PS5 Slim is also holding out this weekend, with the resulting $374 sales price sticking firm to Walmart's shelves. I've only seen this model drop to $399.99 in the past. UK: £389.99 £309 at Amazon

3. PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle | $599.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $250 - Amazon still his the PSVR 2 bundle for its lowest ever price ahead of Cyber Monday - excellent news for anyone still on the fence about upgrading their system to the full VR experience. I've only seen this rate once or twice before this week's sales. UK: £529.99 £339 at Amazon Featured in: Best VR headset

6. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon

Save $20 - This $20 discount on Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is holding out for official Cyber Monday deals, offering up the 2024 blockbuster release for just $49.94. That's a record-low rate on one of the year's biggest games. UK: £69.99 £48.22 at Amazon

7. Metaphor ReFantazio | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Metaphor ReFantazio is still available for its best discount yet. Amazon has a $20 discount on the new title - not bad considering this one's in the running for game of the year. UK: £59.99 £34.49 at Amazon

8. Marvel Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Spider-Man 2 has been at the top of my play list for a good few months now, and I just finally beat it the other week. I wish I'd waited for this $39.99 Cyber Monday sale price from Best Buy, though - the sequel has only been down to $49.99 so far this year, and only for a couple of sales. UK: £69.99 £30 at Amazon

9. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dropped down to $49.99 last month for the first time, but Best Buy has it down to $39.99 in its early Cyber Monday deals. That's a new record-low I've only seen over the last few days. UK: £69.99 £34 at Amazon

10. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Double Exposure is the latest Life is Strange game, but it's still fairly new to the shelves. That's why Best Buy's $10 discount on Max's next adventure is so impressive - you're getting an already cheaper game for even less. UK: £49.99 £44.99 at Amazon

11. The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - This is the best game I own on PS5, and it's now down to its lowest ever price. The Last of Us Part 1 dropped from $69.99 to $29.99 at Best Buy late last week, and that saving is holding out for Cyber Monday. UK: £69.99 £32.99 at Amazon Featured in: Best PS5 games

12. Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro has been stuck at $159.99 for some time now, but this year's holiday sales have treated us to an extra $10 discount. You'll find the pro controller available for $149.99 at Best Buy right now - considerably cheaper than Sony's own Edge. Featured in: Best PS5 controller

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

13. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $30 - I thought this $30 sales price on a digital copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would have been gone by now, but Walmart is still holding out strong. I'd still jump on this one sooner rather than later - it's an exceedingly rare discount and many of Walmart's Nintendo Switch deals have already been stripped from the shelves. UK: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games

14. Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $59.99 $49.99 at Woot

Save $10 - Some of Woot's Nintendo Switch deals have already been run off the shelves ahead of Cyber Monday, but this Mario & Luigi: Brothership saving is still sticking around. That's pretty impressive considering this is a newer release and Ninty first party titles often have to wait much longer before they see even $10 off. UK: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

15. Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $349 $299 at Walmart

Save $50 - Walmart has the monopoly on Nintendo Switch bundles this weekend, with online stock and a $50 saving on the OLED package. Best Buy has run out and Amazon has long abandoned the bundle, so this is the best way to save on a console this weekend. Featured in: Best gaming handheld

17. Joy-Con L/R red and blue | $79.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you prefer to keep things strictly handheld, you can also save $20 on official Joy-Con at Best Buy. This red and blue set is the most frequently discounted colorway but it's still rare to find it at $59.99. That's the cheapest I've ever seen them go. UK: £59.99 at Argos Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controller

19. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $37.99 at Woot

Save $22 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might be one of the oldest Nintendo Switch games on the shelves, but it's also one of the hardest to find on sale. This is a full-price game day to day even in 2024, so a record-low $37.99 sale price at Woot is particularly rare. UK: £49.99 £37.75 at Amazon Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games

20. Genki Covert Dock Mini | $49.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - The full-sized Genki Covert Dock 2 has now dropped off Amazon's shelves, but the Mini version is still available ahead of Cyber Monday deals. This $18 discount is reserved for Prime members (and represents a record-low price), but non-subscribers can still save $10 this weekend.



21. Genki ShadowCast 2 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The ShadowCast is one of my favorite Switch peripherals - a small capture card I primarily use to play my handheld on an iPad. It's a super cheap device, but if you don't always get the TV it's a lifesaver. Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories



Cyber Monday Xbox deals

22. Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition | $449.99 $398 at Walmart

Save $51.99 - The 1TB Digital Edition of the Xbox Series X may be a recent addition to Microsoft's catalog, but it's already just over $50 off at Walmart. This is one for the Game Pass fans.

24. Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months | $42.89 $27.99 at CDKeys

Save $14.90 - Gone are the days when Game Pass Ultimate deals were dime a dozen - now it's incredibly difficult to find cash off a subscription. CDKeys has the service down to just $27.99 for three months - one of the better prices of the year. UK: £21.49 at CDKeys Featured in: Best Xbox Series X accessories



26. WD Black C50 1TB Storage Expansion Card | $149.99 $99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The WD Black C50 is far better value than the Seagate alternative that ruled the roost for so long. The 1TB storage card is now under $100 for the first time at Amazon, a fantastic offer for anyone looking to double their console storage. UK: £149.99 £114.99 at Amazon Featured in: Best Xbox Series X hard drives

27. Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition | $79.99 $39.99 at Xbox

Save $40 - Alan Wake 2's Deluxe Edition has held onto its $39.99 sale price on Microsoft's own Xbox store this weekend. That means you're getting Night Springs, Lake House, and more extras for just under $40. UK: £32.49 at Xbox Featured in: Best Xbox Series X games

28. Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Star Wars Outlaws didn't have the best release, but with a few patches under its belt things are looking up. You can take full advantage of those fixes without investing the full $70 here, with Amazon dropping the Xbox version to a record-low $39.99. UK: £56.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Cyber Monday PC deals

29. Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - After a cheap gaming mouse that won't let you down? The Razer Basilisk V3 is best value gaming mouse I've ever tested, but I only ever see this $39.99 sale price during the holiday sales. This is as cheap as the wired pointer goes. Featured in: Best gaming mouse

33. Razer Viper V2 Pro | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The Razer Viper V2 Pro has spent a lot of time at $99.99 in recent months, but Amazon just dropped the FPS-first pointer down to a new record-low $79.99. That's a fantastic price considering it used to be my top gaming mouse - before the far more expensive V3 Pro came along.



37. Asus ROG Ally X | $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Asus ROG Ally X packs a better battery and more RAM under the hood, but it does come with a price bump. That increase was a little too large for me to recommend at full MSRP, but if you have more cash to invest in a handheld system this $100 discount squares things away much nicer. UK: £799 at Currys

38. Dell G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $600 - This RTX 4070 configuration of the Dell G16 has reminded me why I always go back to this budget rig for high-value discounts. You're getting specs rarely found at $1,299.99 in this build - all thanks to a $600 discount at Dell. Specs: Intel i9-13900HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display

39. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 16-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $3,069.99 $2,399.99 at Lenovo

Save $670 - The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (the most impressive machine I've tested yet) has just taken an extra discount at Lenovo's own site. This $2,399.99 sales price is $50 cheaper than the rates I was seeing on the RTX 4080 configuration on Friday. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display Featured in: Best gaming laptop

40. Alienware M18 18-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Dell

Save $600 - The Alienware M18 is the best 18-inch gaming laptop I've had my hands on so far, having performed fantastically in my testing and regularly coming in cheaper than its competition. This RTX 4070 model is seeing a hefty $600 discount in Dell's early Cyber Monday deals, leaving us on the cheaper side for a top of the range processor. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display Featured in: Best gaming laptop

41. Yeyian Yumi | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Newegg

Save $500 - The Yeyian Yumi is a go-to rig for those after a budget build on Cyber Monday. This $500 discount returns us to a record-low price on the RTX 4060 configuration, with plenty of room to grow as well. Specs: Intel Core i5-12400F, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR4

42. Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4070 Super gaming PC | $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $400 - The Alienware Aurora R16 is one of our favorite gaming PC prebuilds, and an RTX 4070 Super configuration is going for just $1,499.99 in Dell's own Cyber Monday deals this week. That's excellent value for the latest specs and chassis. Specs: Intel i7-14700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 Super | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD Featured in: Best gaming PC