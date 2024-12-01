Cyber Monday deals are already live - these are the 43 biggest gaming sales I've found this weekend
Save on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC this weekend
1. Quick links
2. PS5 deals
3. Switch deals
4. Xbox deals
5. PC deals
Cyber Monday deals are starting to take the reins this weekend, with retailers like Best Buy and Amazon officially swapping their sales for round two. It's been a busy weekend, with a number of Friday's offers running off the shelves and a few top products even dropping their prices further. I'm still seeing record breaking discounts on PS5 and Nintendo Switch consoles, rare savings on newly released games, and some of the year's best savings on my favorite accessories. That means it's all to play for this weekend, and I'm rounding up all the biggest Cyber Monday deals gamers need to know about.
What's Cyber Monday? Every year, once Black Friday is over and done with, retailers run a second sale officially kicking off on the Monday after. This year that's December 2, and I'm already seeing new savings hitting the shelves this weekend. While this second round is generally more of a continuation of the discounts we saw last week, I do often see extra savings and more products joining the fray.
I've been tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals for over five years now, but I test all the latest and greatest accessories (and watch their prices) year-round. I've been hunting down the best value savings for years - I know what a good deal looks like and, more importantly, where to find them. I've scoured the shelves for the 43 most valuable Cyber Monday savings across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC already available this weekend. That means hunting down the games and tech we actually recommend at record-low prices.
Quick links
- PS5: from $374 at Walmart
- Games: from $19.99 at Best Buy
- Controllers: from $15 at Amazon
- Board games: from $7.49 at Amazon
- Switch: accessories from $9.49 at Amazon
- Handhelds: from $129.99 at Best Buy
- Lego: from $9.51 at Amazon
- Chairs: from $44 at Walmart
- Headsets: from $19.95 at Amazon
- Monitors: up to $500 off at Best Buy
- SSDs: Samsung from $69.99 at Amazon
- Xbox: $50 off Digital Edition at Walmart
- Keyboards: from $23.99 at Amazon
- Laptops: from $429.99 at Best Buy
- Mice: from $13 at Amazon
- PCs: Alienware from $1,199 at Dell
UK
- Amazon: up to 21% off consoles
- Argos: Switch bundles from £189.99
- Currys: accessories from £10.99
- Ebuyer: monitors from £58
- Laptops Direct: up to 36% off laptops
- Microsoft: 20% off controllers
- Very: games from £7.99
I started tracking Cyber Monday deals as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar five years ago. Since then, I've narrowed my focus to PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC gaming tech, reviewing all the latest hardware releases and playing along with all the biggest games. I watch for record-low prices year-round, with a particular eye for value and experience with every gadget listed on this page.
Cyber Monday PS5 deals
1. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Walmart
Save $75.99 - The PS5 Slim has seen its biggest discounts yet in this year's holiday sales, and this $75.99 saving is sticking around for Cyber Monday. I've never seen the disc console cheaper than this.
2. PS5 Slim Digital | $449.99 $374 at Walmart
Save $75.99 - This $75.99 saving on the digital PS5 Slim is also holding out this weekend, with the resulting $374 sales price sticking firm to Walmart's shelves. I've only seen this model drop to $399.99 in the past.
3. PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle | $599.99 $349 at Amazon
Save $250 - Amazon still his the PSVR 2 bundle for its lowest ever price ahead of Cyber Monday - excellent news for anyone still on the fence about upgrading their system to the full VR experience. I've only seen this rate once or twice before this week's sales.
Featured in: Best VR headset
4. Sony DualSense controller | $74.99 $54 at Amazon
Save $20 - Sony's DualSense controller has been $20 off for just over a week now, as part of the brand's wider holiday sales. That $54 sales price has dropped lower in the past, but only before the whole MSRP was raised earlier this year - and only by $5.
Featured in: Best PS5 controller
5. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $269.99 at Amazon
Save $80 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my go-to headset for PS5 - it's been at the top of my rankings for years now. If you have a multi-platform setup you're still in luck here, though - this one performs just as well on Xbox as it does PlayStation. It's also at its lowest price of the year so far!
Featured in: Best gaming headset
6. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon
Save $20 - This $20 discount on Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is holding out for official Cyber Monday deals, offering up the 2024 blockbuster release for just $49.94. That's a record-low rate on one of the year's biggest games.
7. Metaphor ReFantazio | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Metaphor ReFantazio is still available for its best discount yet. Amazon has a $20 discount on the new title - not bad considering this one's in the running for game of the year.
8. Marvel Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - Spider-Man 2 has been at the top of my play list for a good few months now, and I just finally beat it the other week. I wish I'd waited for this $39.99 Cyber Monday sale price from Best Buy, though - the sequel has only been down to $49.99 so far this year, and only for a couple of sales.
9. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dropped down to $49.99 last month for the first time, but Best Buy has it down to $39.99 in its early Cyber Monday deals. That's a new record-low I've only seen over the last few days.
10. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $10 - Double Exposure is the latest Life is Strange game, but it's still fairly new to the shelves. That's why Best Buy's $10 discount on Max's next adventure is so impressive - you're getting an already cheaper game for even less.
11. The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 - This is the best game I own on PS5, and it's now down to its lowest ever price. The Last of Us Part 1 dropped from $69.99 to $29.99 at Best Buy late last week, and that saving is holding out for Cyber Monday.
Featured in: Best PS5 games
12. Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro has been stuck at $159.99 for some time now, but this year's holiday sales have treated us to an extra $10 discount. You'll find the pro controller available for $149.99 at Best Buy right now - considerably cheaper than Sony's own Edge.
Featured in: Best PS5 controller
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals
13. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $30 at Walmart
Save $30 - I thought this $30 sales price on a digital copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would have been gone by now, but Walmart is still holding out strong. I'd still jump on this one sooner rather than later - it's an exceedingly rare discount and many of Walmart's Nintendo Switch deals have already been stripped from the shelves.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games
14. Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $59.99 $49.99 at Woot
Save $10 - Some of Woot's Nintendo Switch deals have already been run off the shelves ahead of Cyber Monday, but this Mario & Luigi: Brothership saving is still sticking around. That's pretty impressive considering this is a newer release and Ninty first party titles often have to wait much longer before they see even $10 off.
15. Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $349 $299 at Walmart
Save $50 - Walmart has the monopoly on Nintendo Switch bundles this weekend, with online stock and a $50 saving on the OLED package. Best Buy has run out and Amazon has long abandoned the bundle, so this is the best way to save on a console this weekend.
Featured in: Best gaming handheld
16. Nintendo Switch Pro controller | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - I didn't think we'd see any Nintendo Switch Pro controller deals this holiday season - the official gamepad is almost never discounted, even during Black Friday. Not only have we been enjoying a $20 discount at Best Buy - but that saving is still holding out this Cyber weekend.
UK: £49.95 at Amazon
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controller
17. Joy-Con L/R red and blue | $79.99 $59.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - If you prefer to keep things strictly handheld, you can also save $20 on official Joy-Con at Best Buy. This red and blue set is the most frequently discounted colorway but it's still rare to find it at $59.99. That's the cheapest I've ever seen them go.
UK: £59.99 at Argos
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controller
18. Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 | $99.99 $84.99 at Best Buy
Save $15 - The 2024 rendition of the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 only hit the shelves recently, so even this $15 discount is looking pretty strong. There's some excellent audio in these cups - especially if you're after a cheaper wireless headset for the Nintendo Switch.
19. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $37.99 at Woot
Save $22 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might be one of the oldest Nintendo Switch games on the shelves, but it's also one of the hardest to find on sale. This is a full-price game day to day even in 2024, so a record-low $37.99 sale price at Woot is particularly rare.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games
20. Genki Covert Dock Mini | $49.99 $31.99 at Amazon
Save $18 - The full-sized Genki Covert Dock 2 has now dropped off Amazon's shelves, but the Mini version is still available ahead of Cyber Monday deals. This $18 discount is reserved for Prime members (and represents a record-low price), but non-subscribers can still save $10 this weekend.
21. Genki ShadowCast 2 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - The ShadowCast is one of my favorite Switch peripherals - a small capture card I primarily use to play my handheld on an iPad. It's a super cheap device, but if you don't always get the TV it's a lifesaver.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories
Cyber Monday Xbox deals
22. Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition | $449.99 $398 at Walmart
Save $51.99 - The 1TB Digital Edition of the Xbox Series X may be a recent addition to Microsoft's catalog, but it's already just over $50 off at Walmart. This is one for the Game Pass fans.
23. Xbox Wireless Controller | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - The Xbox Wireless Controller only ever drops to this $39.99 record-low during November's sales, but it's only Best Buy flying the flag this year. You'll still find that $20 discount on these shelves as we round the corner to Cyber Monday deals.
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X controllers
24. Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months | $42.89 $27.99 at CDKeys
Save $14.90 - Gone are the days when Game Pass Ultimate deals were dime a dozen - now it's incredibly difficult to find cash off a subscription. CDKeys has the service down to just $27.99 for three months - one of the better prices of the year.
UK: £21.49 at CDKeys
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X accessories
25. PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox | $179.99 $159.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - The Victrix Pro BFG is our favorite Xbox controller on the market, but this newer Xbox version hasn't seen too many discounts in its life. Amazon has a $20 price cut on that $179.99 MSRP this weekend.
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X controllers
26. WD Black C50 1TB Storage Expansion Card | $149.99 $99 at Amazon
Save $50 - The WD Black C50 is far better value than the Seagate alternative that ruled the roost for so long. The 1TB storage card is now under $100 for the first time at Amazon, a fantastic offer for anyone looking to double their console storage.
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X hard drives
27. Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition | $79.99 $39.99 at Xbox
Save $40 - Alan Wake 2's Deluxe Edition has held onto its $39.99 sale price on Microsoft's own Xbox store this weekend. That means you're getting Night Springs, Lake House, and more extras for just under $40.
UK: £32.49 at Xbox
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X games
28. Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Star Wars Outlaws didn't have the best release, but with a few patches under its belt things are looking up. You can take full advantage of those fixes without investing the full $70 here, with Amazon dropping the Xbox version to a record-low $39.99.
Cyber Monday PC deals
29. Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - After a cheap gaming mouse that won't let you down? The Razer Basilisk V3 is best value gaming mouse I've ever tested, but I only ever see this $39.99 sale price during the holiday sales. This is as cheap as the wired pointer goes.
Featured in: Best gaming mouse
30. Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro | $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is a beast - the widest keyboard I've had on my desk so far. It's also my favorite full-sized deck, with a plethora of macro options and a satisfying typing feel. At $199.99, the V4 Pro is back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday deals.
Featured in: Best gaming keyboard
31. Turtle Beach Atlas Air | $179.99 $134.99 at Amazon
Save $45 - The Turtle Beach Atlas Air is the most comfortable headset I've ever had on my noggin, and it's just dropped to a brand new record-low price at Amazon. That's pretty impressive for a newer release.
Featured in: Best gaming headset
32. Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed | $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - If you're after a no-fuss headset for PC, the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed should be at the top of your shopping list. Its $129.99 MSRP is already impressive considering it packs the same features and drivers as the Pro model, but Best Buy has this cheaper version down to a record-low $99.99 right now.
Featured in: Best PC headset
33. Razer Viper V2 Pro | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Save $70 - The Razer Viper V2 Pro has spent a lot of time at $99.99 in recent months, but Amazon just dropped the FPS-first pointer down to a new record-low $79.99. That's a fantastic price considering it used to be my top gaming mouse - before the far more expensive V3 Pro came along.
34. Corsair TC100 Relaxed | $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon
Save $70 - A $20 coupon brings us down to a new record-low price on the Corsair TC100 Relaxed. That's not bad considering this is the best budget gaming chair we recommend - this price is even lower than Friday's discounts.
Featured in: Best gaming chair
35. Corsair XENEON 32-inch 4K monitor | $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon
Save $200 - At $799.99, the Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 is already fairly priced for a 4K 144Hz panel, but with a record breaking $200 discount it's looking even better this weekend. HDMI 2.1 has console players' backs and this is, overall, our go-to recommendation for most players.
Featured in: Best gaming monitor
36. Asus ROG Ally Z1E | $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 - The Asus ROG Ally Z1E has been in my setup since day one and it's now cheaper than ever. This is the beefed up Z1 Extreme version, which means it's better positioned to play larger games than the lighter Z1 model.
Featured in: Best gaming handheld
37. Asus ROG Ally X | $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 - The Asus ROG Ally X packs a better battery and more RAM under the hood, but it does come with a price bump. That increase was a little too large for me to recommend at full MSRP, but if you have more cash to invest in a handheld system this $100 discount squares things away much nicer.
UK: £799 at Currys
38. Dell G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at Dell
Save $600 - This RTX 4070 configuration of the Dell G16 has reminded me why I always go back to this budget rig for high-value discounts. You're getting specs rarely found at $1,299.99 in this build - all thanks to a $600 discount at Dell.
Specs: Intel i9-13900HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display
39. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 16-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $3,069.99 $2,399.99 at Lenovo
Save $670 - The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (the most impressive machine I've tested yet) has just taken an extra discount at Lenovo's own site. This $2,399.99 sales price is $50 cheaper than the rates I was seeing on the RTX 4080 configuration on Friday.
Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display
Featured in: Best gaming laptop
40. Alienware M18 18-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Dell
Save $600 - The Alienware M18 is the best 18-inch gaming laptop I've had my hands on so far, having performed fantastically in my testing and regularly coming in cheaper than its competition. This RTX 4070 model is seeing a hefty $600 discount in Dell's early Cyber Monday deals, leaving us on the cheaper side for a top of the range processor.
Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display
Featured in: Best gaming laptop
41. Yeyian Yumi | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Newegg
Save $500 - The Yeyian Yumi is a go-to rig for those after a budget build on Cyber Monday. This $500 discount returns us to a record-low price on the RTX 4060 configuration, with plenty of room to grow as well.
Specs: Intel Core i5-12400F, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR4
42. Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4070 Super gaming PC | $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Dell
Save $400 - The Alienware Aurora R16 is one of our favorite gaming PC prebuilds, and an RTX 4070 Super configuration is going for just $1,499.99 in Dell's own Cyber Monday deals this week. That's excellent value for the latest specs and chassis.
Specs: Intel i7-14700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 Super | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD
Featured in: Best gaming PC
43. Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 | $399.99 $229.99 at Newegg
Save $170 - We rate the Intel Arc A770 as the best value GPU on the market right now, and this Acer Predator build is now at its lowest price yet. That's perfect for anyone upgrading on the cheap this Black Friday.
Featured in: Best graphics cards