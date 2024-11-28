Black Friday Lego deals are massive this year - but I'm heading straight for these 11 sales
Save on Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel and more
Sound the 'good deal' klaxon, because this year's Black Friday Lego discounts are popping off. Kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, and more are all getting slashed in honor of the sales event, so now's the time to dive in if you've had your eye on anything.
I've been writing about Black Friday Lego discounts for a long time now (more than five years, if anyone's counting) and have been building with those little plastic bricks for more than three decades, so I'd like to think I have a good idea of what a decent price cut looks like. With that in mind, I've been busy gathering up the very best offers for you here. As an example, my favorite Star Wars diorama - the Tatooine Podrace from Phantom Menace - just dipped to a record low of $55.99 at Best Buy. Similarly, Lego Hogwarts Castle and Grounds has never been cheaper; it's currently $135.95 at Amazon rather than $169.99.
Anyway, enough of me blabbering. Let's get to the good stuff - the most tempting Black Friday Lego.
- Amazon: Save up to $35
- Walmart: Get up to $35 off
- Best Buy: Up to $54 off
- Lego Store: Save up to 40%
UK
- Amazon: Save up to £55
- Very: Up to £60 off
- John Lewis: Save up to 25%
- Lego Store: Get up to 40% off
- Smyths: Save up to £210
My top picks
1. Lego Star Wars Droideka | $64.99 $51.95 at Walmart
Save $7 - This is the best Lego version of the Destroyer Droid from Phantom Menace we've ever had, so it's nice to see a record low price on it for Black Friday. It usually averages $58, so that's a bargain.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a prequels fan
✅ You want a display piece
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're buying for kids
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $51.95
💲 Lego | $64.99
⭐ UK price: £59.99 £58.99 at Amazon
2. Lego Mos Espa Podrace Diorama | $79.99 $55.99 at Best Buy
Save $24 - Now this is podracing Black Friday deals. We've never seen the diorama for any less, and this is a darn sight better than the average cost of $67.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a dynamic display piece
✅ You're a fan of the prequels
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're buying for kids
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $79.95
💲 Lego | $79.99
⭐ UK price: £69.99 £55 at Amazon
3. Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle | $79.99 $45 at Walmart
Save $34.99 - I don't think the Ahsoka shuttle (from her self-titled series) has ever been cheaper than it is here. That makes it an immediate highlight of the sale so far.
Buy it if:
✅ You like the ship kits best
✅ You're a fan of Ahsoka and Clone Wars
Don't buy it if:
❌ You haven't seen Ahsoka
Price check:
💲 Best Buy | $58.99
💲 Lego | $79.99
⭐ UK price: £64.99 £49.99 at Smyths
4. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle & Grounds | $169.99 $135.95 at Amazon
Save $34 - This is easily one of my favorite discounts right now for the Harry Potter range, and not just because it's a record low price. This is arguably one of the best kits in the range because it recreates the Wizarding World's most iconic landmark at a scale that doesn't require an entire bookshelf to display.
Buy it if:
✅ You want the most iconic Harry Potter set
✅ You don't have space for the massive version
Don't buy it if:
❌ You already have the big one
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $135.95
💲 Lego | $169.99
⭐ UK price: £149.99 £100 at Argos
5. Lego Harry Potter Mandrake | $69.99 $46.99 at Amazon
Save $23 - I'm already fond of this bricky take on the oh-so whiny plant from Chamber of Secrets, but the fact it seems to have dipped to a record low price seals the deal for me. I don't think we've ever seen it for less.
Buy it if:
✅ You're looking for a fun ornament
✅ You like 'prop' sets
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather save for Hogwarts
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $52.95
💲 Lego | $69.99
⭐ UK price: £59.99 £44.99 at Very
6. Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House Elf | $34.99 $27.95 at Walmart
Save $7 - Look out, folks, Dobby has never been cheaper. This kit has always been very popular since it launched, so I can imagine it flying off the shelves after such a big reduction.
Buy it if:
✅ You'd like an easy present
✅ You want the best possible deal
Don't buy it if:
❌ Those dead eyes creep you out
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $32.32
💲 Lego | $34.99
⭐ UK price: £24.99 £18.99 at Amazon
7. Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet | $79.99 $45 at Amazon
Save $35 - That's literal cents away from this kit's lowest ever price, so it's an immediate standout of this year's Black Friday sale.
Buy it if:
✅ You like 'prop' sets
✅ You prefer display pieces
Don't buy it if:
❌ You expect it to be full size
Price check:
💲 Best Buy | $63.99
💲 Lego | $79.99
⭐ UK price: £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon
8. Lego Marvel Dancing Groot | $44.99 $35.95 at Walmart
Save $9 - Sound the alarm, we have another one! This is your regularly scheduled lowest-ever-price alert, this time on the adorable dancing Groot from the 'I Am Groot' series.
Buy it if:
✅ You want something characterful
✅ You're looking for a desk buddy
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer the other Groot kits
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $35.95
💲 Lego | $44.99
⭐ UK price: £34.99 £31.99 at Smyths
9. Lego Marvel I Am Groot | $54.99 $43.99 at Amazon
Save $11 - Although we have seen this adorable kit for less, I'm pleased that Groot has returned to his Black Friday price from last year.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a fun display piece
✅ You're looking for an easy gift
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're happy to wait for a better price
Price check:
💲 Best Buy | $43.99
💲 Lego | $54.99
⭐ UK price: £44.99 £33.74 at John Lewis
10. Lego Icons Corvette | $149.99 $104.99 at Best Buy
Save $24 - I don't think we've ever seen this kit available for less, and it's very hard to find elsewhere, so I'd highly recommend diving in now if you've had your eye on the Corvette Classic Car kit.
Buy it if:
✅ You have a soft spot for classic cards
✅ You missed the set previously
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have lots of display space
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $188.99
💲 Amazon | OOS
⭐ UK price: £124.99 £119.99 at Amazon
11. Lego Home Alone | $337.99 $294.99 at Zavvi
Save $43 - It's not a record low price, but considering how much of a pain this kit is to find these days, I'll take any kind of discount.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a sucker for '90s nostalgia
✅ You want an interactive Xmas decoration
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're happy to wait for a lower price
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $299.95
💲 Lego | OOS
⭐ UK price: £259.99 £244.99 at Zavvi
Live updates
Now this is pod racing!
I'm a Phantom Menace apologist, but I think even the haters will love this Lego Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace model. It's $24 cheaper right now thanks to a Black Friday deal at Best Buy, meaning you can grab the kit for under $60. Amazon has this same set listed for $79.51, so jumping on this offer could save you a few credits if you want one of the galaxy's more exciting racing moments on your shelf.
LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama |
$79.99 $55.99 at Amazon
It's impossible to feel down with Dancing Groot around, and he's 20% off!
You don't have to be a Guardians of the Galaxy fan or know your Marvel comics to love this adorable little Dancing Groot Lego set, and you can currently grab it for 20% less thanks to Black Friday. It's a 459-piece set, so not too intensive, and you can even make him boogie using a crank at the back, which is enough reason to ever buy anything if I'm honest. Prior to this month, it'd set you back $45, meaning you're getting it at its lowest price right now.
Lego Marvel Dancing Groot |
$44.99 $35.95 at Amazon
I need this Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant for my desk ASAP
Black Friday has knocked 20% off the Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant at Amazon, and it could be the perfect excuse to finally pick one up. This set likes to creep back up to around $55, so it's down to a nice price if you're looking for desk foliage that doesn't need watered. That said, it does look like it'll take a bite out of you if it gets the munchies, especially if you happen to be wearing denim overalls.
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant |
$59.99 $47.95 at Amazon
Sometimes all you really need is 45% off a big box of bricks
It's easy to forget that classic Lego bricks are a thing since most sets are based off a big movie, TV show, or game. But, if you're just looking for extra blocks to make your own wild creations, or expand upon your existing builds, you can grab 45% off a 790 piece box. With Christmas coming up, this could be a good way to introduce your young builders to the blocky artform, especially since it's for ages four and up.
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box |
$59.99 $33.12 at Walmart
The closest thing we'll ever likely get to a Lego Xbox 360 console is half price
Yes, this isn't a Lego set, but it is a ridiculously detailed Xbox 360 console model by MEGA (formerly Mega Bloks) for half price. The second biggest building block maker has knocked it out the part with this 1,342 piece set in terms of detail, and it even comes with a model controller and a copy of Halo 3. You'll even be able to peek inside at its pretend innards, and at least it'll be just for fun this time rather than trying to fix RROD.
MEGA Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Building Set |
$149.99 $74.99 at Target
You can now grab the Minecraft pirate ship for under $60 and sail the seven blocks
Minecraft and Lego feel like a perfect pairing, and this 386 Piece pirate ship has been Black Friday'd. For under $60, you're getting a really fun set that include the blocky vessel, a island water biome, three mini figures, a dolphin, and an absolutely adorable turtle pal. If I'm being honest, that tubular guy is the only reason you need to buy this set, but it's also not happy for a larger kit based on the game.
Lego Minecraft The Pirate Ship Adventure |
$69.95 $56.54 at Walmart
Hey Star Wars fans, Ahsoka Tano's Jedi shuttle has $35 off
If you've already got a bunch of iconic Lego Star Wars ships, or just love the Disney+ series, you'll want to check out Ahsoka Tano's Jedi shuttle at Walmart. It's down to $45 thanks to a Black Friday discount, and seeing as Amazon wants $97.40 for the same set, it's safe to say this is a sweet deal. It comes with four mini figures, incluing Ahsoka herself, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang, and Marrok, so you'll effectively have a whole scene out of the show to build.
LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle |
$79.99 $45 at Walmart
This Lego Mario set deal is for everyone who didn't yeet the penguins...
Amazon has knocked 45% off what could be my favorite Super Mario set ever, but it's only for those of you who didn't do terrible things to the penguins in the N64 classic. The expansion kit is designed to integrate with the main set and interactive figure (not included), serving as another part of the course. However, it'll make for an excellent piece of gaming room décor, and what some player put these little guys through in the '90s, I think they deserve to live in your home rent free. It's down to a record low price, so it's also never been cheaper!
Lego Super Mario Penguin Snow Adventure Expansion Set |
$19.99 $10.99 at Amazon
Let's get building! I've been scouring the web for all the biggest Black Friday Lego deals for weeks, so now that we're just hours away from the main event I'm bursting with discounts. I'll be bringing you along for the ride as I scavenge every last brick from the shelves, highlighting record-low prices on the sets you need in your collection right here.