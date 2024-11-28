Black Friday Lego deals are massive this year - but I'm heading straight for these 11 sales

Refresh

Now this is pod racing! (Image credit: Lego) I'm a Phantom Menace apologist, but I think even the haters will love this Lego Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace model. It's $24 cheaper right now thanks to a Black Friday deal at Best Buy, meaning you can grab the kit for under $60. Amazon has this same set listed for $79.51, so jumping on this offer could save you a few credits if you want one of the galaxy's more exciting racing moments on your shelf. LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama | $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon

It's impossible to feel down with Dancing Groot around, and he's 20% off! (Image credit: Lego) You don't have to be a Guardians of the Galaxy fan or know your Marvel comics to love this adorable little Dancing Groot Lego set, and you can currently grab it for 20% less thanks to Black Friday. It's a 459-piece set, so not too intensive, and you can even make him boogie using a crank at the back, which is enough reason to ever buy anything if I'm honest. Prior to this month, it'd set you back $45, meaning you're getting it at its lowest price right now. Lego Marvel Dancing Groot | $44.99 $35.95 at Amazon

I need this Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant for my desk ASAP (Image credit: Lego) Black Friday has knocked 20% off the Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant at Amazon, and it could be the perfect excuse to finally pick one up. This set likes to creep back up to around $55, so it's down to a nice price if you're looking for desk foliage that doesn't need watered. That said, it does look like it'll take a bite out of you if it gets the munchies, especially if you happen to be wearing denim overalls. Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Amazon

Sometimes all you really need is 45% off a big box of bricks (Image credit: Lego) It's easy to forget that classic Lego bricks are a thing since most sets are based off a big movie, TV show, or game. But, if you're just looking for extra blocks to make your own wild creations, or expand upon your existing builds, you can grab 45% off a 790 piece box. With Christmas coming up, this could be a good way to introduce your young builders to the blocky artform, especially since it's for ages four and up. Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box | $59.99 $33.12 at Walmart

The closest thing we'll ever likely get to a Lego Xbox 360 console is half price Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) Yes, this isn't a Lego set, but it is a ridiculously detailed Xbox 360 console model by MEGA (formerly Mega Bloks) for half price. The second biggest building block maker has knocked it out the part with this 1,342 piece set in terms of detail, and it even comes with a model controller and a copy of Halo 3. You'll even be able to peek inside at its pretend innards, and at least it'll be just for fun this time rather than trying to fix RROD. MEGA Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Building Set | $149.99 $74.99 at Target

You can now grab the Minecraft pirate ship for under $60 and sail the seven blocks (Image credit: Lego) Minecraft and Lego feel like a perfect pairing, and this 386 Piece pirate ship has been Black Friday'd. For under $60, you're getting a really fun set that include the blocky vessel, a island water biome, three mini figures, a dolphin, and an absolutely adorable turtle pal. If I'm being honest, that tubular guy is the only reason you need to buy this set, but it's also not happy for a larger kit based on the game. Lego Minecraft The Pirate Ship Adventure | $69.95 $56.54 at Walmart

Hey Star Wars fans, Ahsoka Tano's Jedi shuttle has $35 off (Image credit: Lego) If you've already got a bunch of iconic Lego Star Wars ships, or just love the Disney+ series, you'll want to check out Ahsoka Tano's Jedi shuttle at Walmart. It's down to $45 thanks to a Black Friday discount, and seeing as Amazon wants $97.40 for the same set, it's safe to say this is a sweet deal. It comes with four mini figures, incluing Ahsoka herself, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang, and Marrok, so you'll effectively have a whole scene out of the show to build. LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle | $79.99 $45 at Walmart

This Lego Mario set deal is for everyone who didn't yeet the penguins... (Image credit: LEGO) Amazon has knocked 45% off what could be my favorite Super Mario set ever, but it's only for those of you who didn't do terrible things to the penguins in the N64 classic. The expansion kit is designed to integrate with the main set and interactive figure (not included), serving as another part of the course. However, it'll make for an excellent piece of gaming room décor, and what some player put these little guys through in the '90s, I think they deserve to live in your home rent free. It's down to a record low price, so it's also never been cheaper! Lego Super Mario Penguin Snow Adventure Expansion Set | $19.99 $10.99 at Amazon