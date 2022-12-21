Lego Home Alone house review: "Guaranteed to put a huge smile on the face of fans"

If you're a huge Home Alone fan and appreciate all things 90s nostalgia, you'll love every bit of this set. But there are caveats that might be off-putting for some.

Home Alone is an iconic Christmas movie, and, as luck would have it, one of my favourites, so I was beyond excited to see Kevin McCallister and his house of tricks finally immortalised in Lego last year. For Home Alone fans like myself, this particular Lego creation has been a long time coming.

But while I was excited, I was also apprehensive. Would the Lego version of 671 Lincoln Avenue live up to the beautiful Christmassy building in the movie? And would it be the amazing Lego model my mind had conjured? 'Yes' is the answer to both. It is absolutely packed with movie references, all of which guaranteed to put a huge smile on the face of Home Alone fans. But it's not without its flaws.

How easy is it to build?

The Lego Home Alone house includes all the main characters (Image credit: Kerrie Hughes)

Essential info Price: $249.99 | £ 229.99

Item Number: 21330

Pieces: 3,955

Build-time: 8hrs+

Height: 10in

Length: 13.3in

Width: 13.3in

Ages: 18+

The set costs $249.99 / £229.99, and has just under 4,000 pieces. It's by no means cheap, but offers good value for money when you consider the amount of Lego and level of detail included; it has 24 bags of bricks to build. Lego suggests a new way to approach this one, saying fans could use it like an advent calendar and build a bag every day in the lead up to Christmas. However if, like me, you bought this set because you love Home Alone and/or the '90s, you definitely won't have the patience or desire to construct just one bag every 24 hours.

The set also includes five minifigures – Kevin, Kate McCallister, old man Marley, and the Wet Bandits, Harry and Marv – all of which have identifiable outfits and facial expressions. I love the use of medium legs to depict Harry's height, and the bright pink iron print detailed on one side of Marv's face – classic. And that's just the start...

A big part of this build is stickers

As soon as I started, I found myself speeding along excitedly in anticipation of which scene of the film I would be recreating next. That said, I did take a few breaks, and the whole build took approximately eight hours over a few days.

As modular builds go, this was super easy, which is good because it meant all of my concentration and focus went where it should be: the interior. But it's not just easy to build, it's fun - lots of fun - with hidden Easter eggs and movie references popping up constantly.

The set has the kitchen and basement built on to the back, and also includes a simple but welcome replica of Kevin's treehouse (Image credit: Kerrie Hughes)

Sadly, the windows are where the fun starts to wain slightly. There are so many transparent panels to pop. Thankfully, these are spread throughout the build.

It's also worth noting that a big part of this build is stickers. Creator sets in 2022 have been trying to move away from stickers, but this set relies heavily on them to showcase major references from the movie. There are tons of them – 37 to be exact. I personally really enjoy stickers being part of Lego sets, yet I know that's not the case for many. If you're one of them, your love for Home Alone will need to be strong to overlook the sheer quantity of, sometimes very small and fiddly, stickers here.

Design

The ground floor is a brilliantly accurate homage to the original Home Alone house (Image credit: Kerrie Hughes)

The Lego Home Alone house is a modular design that places the majority of its focus, as you would expect in this case, on the interior. That makes it a really involved, fun set to create. However, it left me a bit disappointed to think once the build was finished, all of that amazing detail would be hidden inside. But as the set progressed, I realised this house has an ingenious design that allows the front walls to swing open so you can enjoy every room in all its glory.

The ground floor layout is pretty accurate, and features multiple movie references. In the living room, the party to trick the Wet Bandits Kevin's not alone is on, with a Lego cardboard cutout of Michael Jordan on a train. This is one of a few moving parts in the set, with a knob on the outside of the house that can be twisted to get the train, and Michael, around the track.

It's here you'll find some of the aforementioned Easter eggs, including a Lego Home Alone set beneath the Christmas Tree, baubels underneath the window (ready for Marv to step on barefoot), and skates to represent the toy cars Kevin uses to trip the Wet Bandits as they go to chase him up the stairs.

There's subtle nods to the movie everywhere you look

Also downstairs you'll find a fan in the dining room ready to cover Harry in feathers, a plate of macaroni cheese that Kevin abandons when the grandfather clock, also featured, strikes nine o'clock.

At the back of the house on the lower ground is the basement and kitchen, the latter of which being my favourite room of the set. The designers have lovingly recreated this, making sure to add every reference a fan would want. There's a TV showing Angels with Even Filthier Souls, Little Nero's pizza boxes with lovely cheese pizzas (just for Kevin) and a flame thrower by the back door, just waiting to set Harry's hat alight. The kitchen also features a movement function, which allows you to drop a iron down the laundry shoot, straight into Marv's brilliant iron-printed face.

Speaking of the basement, the furnace is a delightful addition. It looks identical, so much so I almost expected it to say 'HELLO KERRIE' (a girl can wish, right?) when building it. The light up element of this item is also a lovely touch.

The upper floor has been modified to suit the set, and some rooms have been omitted. But it doesn't take anything away from the model, and I think the designers made the right choice in featuring Buzz, Kevin's parent's room and the bathroom where we see Kevin's famous aftershave, hands-on-face scream scene.

The set includes a room on the house's third floor, where a Lego tile details Kevin's famous battle plan (Image credit: Kerrie Hughes)

Buzz's room is a brilliant replica, which features stacking shelves that collapse when pulling a knob on the outside of the house.

Go across to the other side of the house and you'll pass a large tin of paint waiting to be swung down the stairs before arriving at Kevin's parent's room. There's subtle nods to the movie everywhere you look, including the alarm clock stuck on midnight. The ensuite is also lots of fun, featuring Kevin's stolen (hopefully American Dental association approved) toothbrush.

There's so much more, but we don't want to spoil it all. We can't, however, not mention the oversized spider included in this set, which you can use to recreate what is arguably one of the best and funniest scenes ever made.

Should you buy the Lego Home Alone house?

If you're interested in the Lego Home Alone house, you're either a huge fan of the films and/or modular builds. If you fall within the former of those two, you will love everything about this set. Every one of the 24 bags has something in it that sparks a memory of Kevin and co that you can't help but smile at.

If you're a fan of building, well, buildings, I'd be lying if I said this was the most exciting of designs. The architecture is basic, and that serves this set, which focuses on the interior, well. That said, the set's unique swinging open doors is a first for me, and actually really made the whole building experience more enjoyable overall.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this review, I was apprehensive about this Home Alone house, and whether it would do the film and memories I have of it justice. But the designers have done a truly amazing job at squeezing so many of the films most notable scenes and booby traps into just under 4,000 Lego pieces.

If you love Lego and Home Alone, it's hard to fault this product. In my opinion, it's worth the money not only for the amount of Lego you get but the joy and nostalgia the build brings. Now all I need is Kevin's uncle Rob and aunt Georgette's townhouse on New York's 95th Street, or maybe Duncan's Toy Chest, to complete the set.