Andor showrunner reveals Lucasfilm is developing "really unusual" Star Wars projects, and offers advice to new creators: "Let your freak flag fly"

Following his critically-acclaimed two-season run of Andor, showrunner Tony Gilroy just offered new Star Wars creators some advice to bring the franchise forward. He also teased "unusual" upcoming projects at Lucasfilm, and now we want to know more.

In a recent appearance on the podcast The Ringer-Verse, Gilroy reflected on the creation of Andor, and how to continue to bring unique perspectives to the beloved saga.

"It's driven us crazy on the show, every time people, the clickbait, trying to draw controversy between us and the other shows," he explained. "By the same token, it would be very wrong to come in and try to slavishly reproduce [Andor]."

"There has to be a hook, a reason why you want to bring your game there," he added, telling creators to "let your freak flag fly, and do what you do best".

Echoing many fans' demands, Gilroy encouraged Lucasfilm to focus on new characters and time periods.

"There's how many billions of beings in that galaxy? How many corners of it are unexplored?," he said, while teasing exciting projects to come in the near future: "There's some things that [Lucasfilm] is building that are really unusual I think, and I think that lesson is being taken to heart."

There are certainly some lessons to be taken from Andor's success. This political thriller series set in the world of Star Wars has become one of the best shows in recent times, with critics raving about it and its viewership increasing by almost half during its second season. The show also received 14 Emmy nominations, the third-most of any Star Wars show after the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, although there were some surprising acting snubs.

Next up for Star Wars is Pedro Pascal's return as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits the big screen on May 22, 2026. Ahsoka season 2 is also expected soon, while Ryan Gosling's upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter is now filming.

