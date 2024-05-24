The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we're back with another batch of fresh streaming recommendations. If you're planning a movie night this weekend, new sci-fi action movie Atlas has just hit Netflix, while US viewers can catch Dune: Part Two on Max or Adam Driver-led biopic Ferrari on Hulu. There's also The Beach Boys on Disney Plus, a new documentary about the legendary band.

As for TV shows, you can go behind the scenes of animated Disney Plus show X-Men '97 with a new installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled, and comedy series Trying returns for a fourth season on Apple TV Plus. Paramount Plus subscribers in the UK can also tune into new thriller series Insomnia, starring Line of Duty's Vicky McClure.

Atlas

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Jennifer Lopez stars in Netflix's new sci-fi actioner, Atlas. She plays Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst and AI skeptic, who is recruited to join a mission to capture a robot gone rogue – who also happens to be a figure from her past. Things don't quite go to plan, though, and Atlas realizes that the only way to beat the threat of AI may be to trust it. The cast also includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Simu Liu and American Fiction's Sterling K. Brown.

Dune: Part Two

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

If you didn't catch Denis Villeneuve's hit sci-fi sequel in theaters (or you're just ready for a rewatch), now's your chance to return to Arrakis. Timothée Chalamet is back as Paul Atreides, the supposed 'chosen one,' as he unites the Fremen people to fight back against House Harkonnen, the rulers of Arrakis and the people who killed his father. Franchise newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken join returning cast members Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of X-Men '97

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first season of X-Men '97 may have wrapped up on Disney Plus last week, but now we can get the lowdown on how the show was made with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like previous episodes on titles including The Marvels and Echo, we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with cast and crew to give us the lowdown on how they brought the animated series to life.

The Beach Boys

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

After re-releasing The Beatles documentary Let It Be last week, Disney Plus is back with another doc about an iconic '60s band. The Beach Boys follows the titular band from their beginnings and formation throughout their decades-spanning career, featuring never-before-seen footage and brand-new interviews with the band's members, as well as other musicians including Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Janelle Monáe.

Trying season 4

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus' comedy series Trying returns for a fourth season. The latest installment kicks off after a six-year time jump, so new parents Nikki (Cuckoo's Esther Smith) and Jason (The English's Rafe Spall) are now facing their next hurdle in their adoption journey: raising two teenagers. The first two episodes are available to stream now, and the rest of the reason will be released weekly every Wednesday.

Ferrari

(Image credit: Neon)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Heat helmer Michael Mann returned to the director's chair for the first time since 2015 with Ferrari, which was released last winter and stars Adam Driver as car manufacturer founder Enzo Ferrari. Set over the eventful summer of 1957, the movie follows Enzo in crisis as he deals with the threat of bankruptcy, the death of his son, and a failing marriage with his wife Laura (Penélope Cruz). Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, and Jack O'Connell also star.

Insomnia

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Available: UK

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure stars in Insomnia, a new thriller series from Paramount Plus UK. McClure plays Emma, a mother approaching her 40th birthday who suddenly discovers that she can't sleep. In a bid to cure her insomnia, Emma looks for answers in the past, but that proves to be more complicated than she expected. The first two episodes are available to watch now, with subsequent eps dropping every Thursday.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.