Moon Knight director says although there have no been talks over the Marvel character's future, "there could be a film"

Despite a second season looking less likely as time goes on, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab says, although there have been no talks over the Marvel character's future, he doesn't think we have seen the last of him yet.

"You never know – with Marvel nothing is called finished. There could be a film, or he could go into another universe," said Diab in an interview with Deadline when asked whether an extension of the show is on the cards. "Right now nothing is in talks but definitely with Moon Knight, I would love to be involved in anything else and it could happen for sure. I have a great relationship with them."

Moon Knight appearing in another MCU movie or series wouldn't be surprising as Marvel characters regularly cameo in same universe projects, just look at how many characters showed up in Deadpool & Wolverine. In fact, Moon Knight has already been hinted at in another Disney Plus show, Loki season 2 .

Released in 2022, Moon Knight season 1 stars Oscar Isaac as ex-mercenary Marc Spector AKA vigilante Moon Knight. In the comics, Spector became a hero when he was left for dead in the desert and revived by a Moon god, who gave him powers to protect those who travel at night. The Disney Plus series follows the hero as he investigates the mysteries of the Egyptian gods.

Despite the show being regarded as one of the most underappreciated Marvel shows, racking up an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes, there is still no confirmation that season 2 is on the way. Although star Issac has previously hinted at returning to the series . However, Diab said the door is always open, adding, "Working on Moon Knight was amazing, but Hollywood can be harsh."

Alongside Isaac, Moon Knight stars May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, and Karim El Hakim.

Moon Knight season 1 is ready to stream now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as how to watch Marvel movies in order.