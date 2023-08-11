Marvel fans share love for the most underappreciated show

Marvel fans are sharing the love for Moon Knight, one of the most, if not the most, underappreciated MCU series.

The show saw Oscar Isaac make his MCU debut as Marc Spector AKA Steven Grant AKA Moon Knight who gets thrown into the lore that surrounds Ancient Egypt and finds himself linked to a vengeful deity named Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham). Created by The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater, the series consisted of just six episodes and could potentially cross over into the MCU films – though this remains to be seen.

"It’s legit one of my all-time favourite shows. I both cried and laughed my ass off while watching it; we seriously need a second season. Actually, scratch that, how about 17 more seasons?" wrote one fan.

"It has its flaws and it diverges quite a lot from the comics, but as a show in and of itself, it is amazing," someone said.

"Moon Knight needs an incredible follow-up, whether it's a movie, another season or some type of out-of- nowhere cameo that brings them into whatever fray we're headed towards," suggested one Marvel fan. "Can you imagine a post credit scene in Brave New World or Thunderbolts where there's dialogue in the foreground, and in the background we see our white knight split the moon? I know you can."

"As someone who is a fan of Marvel movies, but never really heard of Moon Knight, it was probably my favorite Marvel show. I thought the mystery was fun, the action was great, the CGI was awesome, and the acting was amazing," another wrote.

"I’m all for diversity of opinions but for the life of me I can’t understand why some people hate this show. It literally has everything: drama, action, mystery, kick-ass costume design, top-tier acting. Yeah it has its flaws but still overall it was one of the best things we got after Endgame," one fan said.

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

"Love the show! I’ve read some of the comics and I understand where the haters are coming from, but I honestly loved the direction they’re taking the character in the MCU. I hope to god Oscar Isaac signs on to do more," said another.

"Totally agree and not just cause of Oscar Isaac. The plot reminds me of Mr Robot in the best way possible. I was a little confused at first but I’m so happy as to where the series led us," commented one user.

"To this day, Oscar Isaac’s performance as Marc and Steven is unrivaled in the MCU… and the MCU does have some amazing actors. His dynamic between the two is almost hypnotizing. Coupled with how well it was filmed, I forget that they’re both the same played by one person. Can’t wait to see him on the stage with the other characters/actors," someone wrote.

"It was a story that stands on its own. Fantastic acting and engaging story as well. I felt like it had something to say. Makes me confused when I hear someone say it was one of the worst MCU things to come out," another fan said.

One person simply wrote, "I'd watch Oscar Isaac read a dictionary." Honestly, so would we.

Moon Knight is streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.