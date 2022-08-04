Moon Knight season 2 might have been confirmed by Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac and director Mohamed Diab have seemingly confirmed that Moon Knight season 2 is on the way. The show premiered on Disney Plus earlier this year but wrapped its six-episode run with no confirmation of a continuation.

A TikToker known as Haya has posted a video to the app that all but confirms more episodes are coming, though. In the clip, she asks Diab and Isaac whether a second season is happening, and the filmmaker responds by looking confused and asking, "Moon Knight?" before Isaac chimes in, "Why else would we be in Cairo?"

Moon Knight ended on a cliffhanger, with Marc Spector's third personality, Jake Lockley, unleashed and still working with the Egyptian god Khonshu. May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly also got powers of her own, becoming the Scarlet Scarab.

"It's a crazy world. Even with the successful shows, like WandaVision, they're not doing season two. She jumped into a film, maybe she's going to come back or not. I don't know. That's exciting," Diab told our sister publication SFX magazine earlier this year. "I can tell you for a fact, I can see [Moon Knight] in the next 10 years, not just the next film. He's a very interesting character. He's probably the most interesting character for any actor to play. Oscar is doing a great job... I think the show's going to resonate with people, so I see him staying for a long time."

