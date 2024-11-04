Marvel's newest duo Billy and Agatha will return "somewhere in the MCU" says Agatha All Along creator

Agatha All Along's ending sets up Agatha Harkness' and Wiccan's future in the MCU in a big way, and it seems almost certain they'll return.

In the final moments of the finale, Agatha – now in ghost form – becomes something of a mentor figure to Billy, after persuading him not to kill her. Instead, she suggests, it's high time they go and find Billy's mysterious twin Tommy, who has just been brought back to life somewhere in the world.

As the duo stepped out into the light, it seemed that the WandaVision spin-off was handing off directly to the upcoming Vision show, which will see Paul Bettany return. Called Vision Quest at the moment, the series is already in development under the watchful eye of Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas.

However, Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer says she's not certain that this is where the duo will end up. "I can't speak to the direct hand-off to the Vision show," Schaeffer told Entertainment Weekly in a post-episode interview, "but I think that people are meant to expect more of Billy and Agatha somewhere in the MCU. I don't know what's going on with that show, and I just wish them well. I love Paul Bettany so deeply, and I can't wait to see what they do."

As for what will happen next, the comics give us a good hint about where exactly Tommy Maximoff is. Beyond that, we'll have to see if Agatha All Along season 2 happens.

In the meantime, check out our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.