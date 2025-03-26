Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 gives an important Ms. Marvel update – and it might have confirmed a major team-up in the next Avengers movie

West Coast Avengers, assemble?

Iman Vellani in The Marvels
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 5.

Daredevil may have had his hands full with a botched bank job during the events of the fifth episode of Daredevil: Born Again, but it was an update surrounding another significant hero that may have laid the foundations for a major team-up in Avengers: Doomsday.

In the first of this week's double bill on Disney Plus, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock arrives at a bank and soon heads into a meeting with Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur). If he looks a little familiar, that's because he is: the clerk is the father of Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel.

While Yusuf is understandably proud of his daughter, it's a throwaway line (just before he pulls out the Funko Pop) that should raise some eyebrows.

While he doesn't say much more than explaining that Kamala is away in California, Ms. Marvel's trip out west might just clue us in to what's happening with her character and, crucially, who she is hanging out with in the run-up to Avengers: Doomsday.

Comic fans will be acutely aware that while most of Marvel's big crimefighters hang out in New York, the Big Apple isn't the only hotspot for heroes. In California, it's the West Coast Avengers who make themselves at home. Over the years, their roster has been chopped and changed, though a recent shake-up in Marvel's comics saw Kate Bishop running the show.

As luck would have it, Kamala has crossed paths with Kate in the MCU during in The Marvels post-credits scene.

There, Ms. Marvel says she's "putting together a team" and wants Kate on the roster. It's not a stretch, then, to suggest that the new squad – whether they're called West Coast Avengers, New Avengers, Young Avengers, or something else entirely – have upped sticks for sunnier climes in the Golden State.

So, all roads lead to Avengers: Doomsday? The next Avengers movie is set for 2026 and, curiously, leaked concept art (that was debunked by the Russos) shows Kamala and Kate in a new team alongside Wong, Star-Lord, Billy and Tommy, and Cassie Lang.

It feels like we're a long way from those heroes getting into a room together, but Kamala – and Daredevil: Born Again – may have quietly sprinkled some breadcrumbs for a brand-new Avengers team. Even The Man Without Fear might be taken off-guard by that revelation.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule. Then dive into our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.

