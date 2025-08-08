Thanos actor Josh Brolin says he'd "be there tomorrow" if Marvel asked him to return in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel star Josh Brolin would be up for a return as Thanos in Avengers: Doomsday, if he was asked back as the giant purple bad guy.

Brolin played Thanos in multiple MCU movies, culminating in Avengers: Endgame. He also had another role in the Marvel universe as Cable in the second Deadpool movie.

"Deadpool 2, I'm glad it was one experience," Brolin told Happy Sad Confused. "The Thanos thing, if they called me in London right now and said, 'Let's do this,' I'd be like 'I'll be there tomorrow.'"

He also confirmed that he talks to the Russo brothers "four to six times a week," adding: "I talk to Joe a lot… I love them, I love both of them, I think they're amazing." The Russos are returning to direct Doomsday.

Whether Thanos will ever grace our screens again remains to be seen, since the villain filling his shoes in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom (and Thanos died in Endgame, but in the multiverse, anything is possible).

Along with Downey Jr., Doomsday has a bumper-sized cast featuring returning X-Men actors like Ian McKellan, along with the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts*, and characters like Anthony Mackie's Captain America and Letitia Wright's Black Panther, Shuri.

"There's plus-ing happening every day on the Avengers: Doomsday set right now, and it is amazing to watch because what those filmmakers, those actors, both the ones that are playing these characters for the first or second time and the one playing them for the 10th or 12th time, are the best in the world at it, and know these characters so well," Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said recently. "So if they have an idea, you want to listen to it and you want to adjust to it and you want to improve it. I wouldn't want to change that."

Avengers: Doomsday arrives next December. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.