Ryan Reynolds has a birthday wish for Hugh Jackman – and it's a perfect Deadpool and Wolverine callback

Ryan Reynolds has celebrated Hugh Jackman's 56th birthday with a perfect Deadpool and Wolverine callback.

"I hope we get to do this til we’re 90," Reynolds wrote on Instagram, a reference to Deadpool and Wolverine's fourth-wall-breaking joke that suggested Disney would continue to wheel the Australian actor out as Wolverine for decades to come. "Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman. A lot of years. A lot of adventures."

You can see the post for yourself below, complete with multiple pictures of them together down the years, including Jackman at a Wrexham AFC football match and the pair doing press for the ill-fated 2009 release X-Men Origins: Wolverine. We all know how that one turned out.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) A photo posted by on

Reynolds and Jackman starred in the billion-dollar grossing hit Deadpool and Wolverine, but their hijinks don't stop there. They have a new featurette together included as part of the MCU threequel's upcoming home release on October 22.

If you needed more of a reason to snap up the physical edition, there's also confirmation of deleted scenes (including an interaction that solves one of the big mysteries surrounding the Deadpool and Wolverine ending), hours of bonus content, and one more unidentified "spoiler."

Next up for Jackman is a 12-date concert residency at Radio City in New York from January, while Reynolds is starring in Apple TV Plus' new action movie Mayday alongside Kenneth Branagh and Maria Bakalova.

For more from the MCU, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order. Then dive into the wider cinema schedule with our movie release dates calendar.