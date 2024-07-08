Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool and Wolverine is the best movie he's ever done

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has high praise for the upcoming threequel.

The film follows Deadpool and Deadpool 2, and it sees the titular Merc with a Mouth join forces with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to save the Marvel multiverse.

"At the end of the day, I'm so happy with it. It's the best movie I've ever done. He and I had the most fun we've ever had on a film," he told Sky News. "I love making movies that bring true joy, and the underpinning of this is friendship. Every emotional aspect of the movie, I love."

As you might expect from a multiverse movie, there are bound to be cameos a-plenty, too. "We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie," director Shawn Levy has teased. "But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base."

That's now Levy's only exciting tease for the movie, either. He told our sister publication SFX magazine: "There are going to be moments that the audiences are going to love, but I'll also say there are moments where they are going to lose their damn minds – like that times ten billion. Which is not a number, but I'm using it for hyperbole."

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in theaters this July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US. For everything else the MCU has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows and our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.