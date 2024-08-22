"More Blade, please": Ryan Reynolds is calling for Wesley Snipes to get a "Logan-style send-off" after Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds is sharing the love for Wesley Snipes's Blade in a new Instagram post.

The Marvel Phase 5 movie brought Snipes back as Blade in a cameo that sent fans into a frenzy (and even poked fun at the MCU's attempts to reboot Blade with Mahershala Ali).

"The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l’ve heard in a theater. People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy," Reynolds captioned his post, which features multiple behind the scenes snaps from the set of the movie. "More Blade please. #DayWalker ***A Logan-style send off, specifically"

This isn't the first time Reynolds has called for a Logan-esque Blade movie. "There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off," he previously shared on Twitter.

As for the new Blade movie, progress on the film has been particularly difficult. A slew of behind the scenes changes has meant that, five years after it was announced, we're still no closer to seeing Ali's Blade on our screens.

