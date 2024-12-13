Kraven the Hunter post-credits scenes: does the Marvel movie have a post-credits scene?

Kraven the Hunter, the long-delayed and highly-anticipated Sony Spider-Man Universe movie, has arrived.

The pic stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter, who - after a freak accident in the jungle - becomes a vigilante superhero of sorts with animal-like powers. The film stars Alessandro Nivolo as Rhino, Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner, Fred Hechinger as Dimitri Kravinoff a.k.a. Chameleon, and Russell Crowe as Kraven and Dimitri's problematic sociopath father.

Marvel movies are known for their post-credits scenes, as they tend to set up a new arc within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony Marvel movies are canon to their own universe, but that's never stopped them from including a post-credits scene. Scroll down to find out whether or not you should stick around after Kraven the Hunter.

Does Kraven the Hunter have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Sony)

Short answer: no, there is no Kraven the Hunter post-credits scene. The Sony Spider-Man Universe movies that do have post-credits scenes are Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom: The Last Dance, and Morbius. Madame Web does not have a post-credits scene, and Kraven the Hunter follows suit.

It was reported pre-release that Kraven would be the final movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, and this could explain the lack of post-credits scene.

If you're looking for more Kraven, however, the physical and digital releases will likely have behind-the-scenes clips and other extras.

Kraven the Hunter is in theaters now. For more, You can read our Kraven the Hunter review, Kraven the Hunter ending explained, and our guide to whether there will be a Kraven the Hunter 2.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, don't forget to check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies and new superhero movies, as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.