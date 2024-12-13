Will there be a Kraven the Hunter 2? Is a Last Hunt adaptation up next?

Kraven the Hunter, the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led superhero pic, has finally arrived.

The film is part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which focuses on the origin stories of various Spider-Man villains from the comic books. Kraven the Hunter tells the story of Sergei Kravinoff who, after a freak accident and a magic potion, becomes a super-vigilante with animal-like abilities. The cast includes Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Ariana Debose, Alessandro Nivolo, and Christopher Abbott.

After director J.C. Chandor made comments about plans for a potential Kraven sequel adapting a legendary comic, fans have been wondering if Kraven the Hunter 2 is a possibility. And if you've just seen the film, you also might be wondering if a sequel is on the horizon. Scroll on down to see whether or not Sony is planning a Kraven the Hunter 2.

Will there be a Kraven the Hunter 2?

(Image credit: Sony)

Director J.C. Chandor has previously mentioned that if Kraven the Hunter did well at the box office, he hoped to reteam with Taylor-Johnson to adapt the legendary comic book storyline the Last Hunt. However, although it hasn't officially been confirmed, a new report claims that Sony is planning to end the Spider-Man Universe after Kraven the Hunter is released.

Seeing as this was announced prior to Kraven's release, the decision may be due to the low box office returns and negative critical reception for the likes of Morbius and Madame Web. And if Sony does indeed confirm that the Spider-Man Universe is cancelled, it's likely that we won't be seeing a Kraven the Hunter sequel any time soon.

