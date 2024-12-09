Kraven The Hunter director hopes that the movie is successful enough to lead to the adaptation of one of the most iconic Spider-Man comics

With Kraven the Hunter arriving in cinemas this week, director J.C. Chandor is already hoping to reprise the Marvel character for a sequel, although he says that will depend on the success of the first film.

In an interview with Collider, Chandor revealed his plan was always to continue the story by adapting the beloved 1987 comic book storyline Kraven’s Last Hunt, which features the final battle between Kraven and Spider-Man.

"As crazy as it seemed, and there were a lot of challenges, there was the opportunity to structure it [Kraven the Hunter] as a classic origin story, but not a hero’s story, or a classic superhero story. It’s essentially this building of a villain," the director explained.

"The final piece in that, for Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and for me, was in Kraven’s Last Hunt, which, if this thing works and is a success, that’s where we’d have this story end. It’s obviously very tragic and sad. The journey getting there is a wild crazy ride with a lot of fun, but the character we’re trying to create is one who could realistically, if this film is a success, end with Last Hunt."

As it depends on Kraven the Hunter's box office run, it's impossible to know at the moment if Chandor will get his wish to adapt such an iconic piece of history from Marvel comics.

Sony's Spider-Man universe has had some flops in the last few years, like Morbius and Madame Web, but it also found a fan-favourite saga in Venom 3. Will Kraven be able to follow on Venom's footsteps and guarantee a second film?

The movie, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose and Gladiator 2's Fred Hechinger, follows a man whose complex relationship with his gangster father leads him down a path of brutal revenge.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In recent weeks, Chandor has been urging fans to give the movie "a chance", promising that it will "surprise the hell out of a lot of people."

Kraven the Hunter arrives on December 13, 2024. For more, check out the new superhero movies flying your way very soon.