Kraven the Hunter director says it's going to "surprise the hell out of a lot of people", as he confirms "strategic reshoots"

Sony's collaborations with Marvel didn't exactly hit the ground running in early 2024, with Madame Web earning a disappointing box-office total and even worse reviews. Kraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor is hopeful, though, that the new movie will seriously change the tides...

In a write-up centered on Chandor's recent deal with the studio, Deadline reports that the movie underwent "strategic reshoots" to ensure its quality, and that the group's executives reckon it has the potential to match Venom's success.

"I'm extremely proud of the work we have all done together on Kraven, and when the movie finally gets its chance to be seen I think it's gonna surprise the hell out of a lot of people," Chandor told the publication via text. "As for what's next for me, as always that's up to the moviemaking gods."

As Deadline suggests, his next Sony feature is set to be "a contemporary thriller involving the investigation of a death in a moneyed dynastic family."

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, Kraven the Hunter also stars Ariana DeBose (as voodoo priestess and Kraven's love interest Calypso), Fred Hechinger (as Kraven's half-brother Chameleon), Christopher Abbott, Levi Miller, and Russell Crowe (as Kraven's father). Little is known in the way of plot yet, but we do know that the superhero flick will see Kraven face-off against Alessandro Nivola's Rhino – who was first glimpsed in the movie's latest trailer – while navigating his complicated, antagonistic relationship with his dad.

Kraven the Hunter releases on December 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store until then.