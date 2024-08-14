New bloodsoaked trailer for Kraven the Hunter teases a gory mission and gives us our first look at Rhino

KRAVEN - New Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Kraven the Hunter has a brand new trailer, and it's a bloodsoaked, action-packed look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson's brutal mission in the Sony Marvel movie.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, we see Johnson's Sergei Kravinoff on a gory rampage, pulling off seriously inventive kills like smashing a bear trap around someone's head. Gross.

We also get a look at the villain, Rhino, who is a huge, rhino/human hybrid and looks to be a major threat. There are also appearances from Russell Crowe, who plays Sergei's gangster father, and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The overall tone of the trailer is very sombre, set to Johnny Cash's 'The Man Comes Around.'

By the looks of things, then, we can expect a surprisingly serious superhero flick when Kraven the Hunter arrives. "Sony probably doesn’t want me to lead with this,” director J.C. Chandor has said, "but the story is a tragedy. When the final credits roll on this film, if you’ve been paying attention, you won’t have the feeling that this is all going to end great."

The film has been delayed several times and will now arrive this December. "Kraven moved to Christmas because we're excited about it, and Christmas is the best release period there is – when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again," producer Matt Tolmach shared of the date shift. "That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie. We're really excited. But that's a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie."

Kraven the Hunter hits theaters this December 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else 2024 has in store.